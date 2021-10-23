Midlands Voices: Cancer isn’t sexy or funny, so let’s stop making light of it

Decades later, not much has changed. I still see the “funny” shares on Facebook and hear the bra ads on the radio. Much of this childish language for women’s body parts and sexualization of a serious disease may calm the fears of the undiagnosed, but it does nothing to help women with the cancer. If anything, it minimizes the seriousness of cancer and the need for treatment.

Paradoxically, there coexists a pervasive fear in our society surrounding the most serious treatments for breast cancer — chemotherapy and mastectomy — and this exaggerated fear can actually prevent some women from getting treated.

I recently encountered an example of that fear and misunderstanding. I spoke with an older woman who — partly because of her advanced age (influenced perhaps by some ageism in society) and partly because of her fear of expected pain and suffering from treatment — chose to not be treated at all, knowing that the alternative was death. I tried to explain to her that while chemo is not easy to undergo, it can be manageable, varies by type of therapy, diagnosis and individual characteristics, and may not involve pain at all.