Midlands Voices: Cancer isn’t sexy or funny, so let’s stop making light of it

I recently opened my Facebook page to see a familiar “joke” post that I have seen almost every October (National Breast Cancer Awareness Month) for over a decade: a photo of graham crackers with some substance made to look like women’s breasts squashed between them, under the caption, “Mammo-graham.” It was disheartening to me, as it minimizes and sexualizes not only the screening process for breast cancer, but the cancer itself.
As I found out when I was diagnosed with cancer many years ago, there exists a cancer subculture, and within that, a micro-subculture of breast cancer. This micro-subculture is filled with magazines, support groups, events such as runs, cancer survivor days and luncheons that are intended to raise both awareness and money.
One of the things I noticed was how these events and productions seemed to be largely driven by well-intentioned people who had not had cancer themselves. They thought they knew what cancer survivors and patients needed and wanted. I also saw, specifically with breast cancer, how sexualized the imagery and discourse around it was.
At cancer events, for example, tents sported rows of decorated bras hanging in the wind. On college campuses, 20-year-olds shouted the common slogan, “Save the “ta-tas.” Comedians gave keynote speeches at these events, while clowns roamed around between the bra-bedecked tents. Ads for some bras cheerily called on women to take care of their “girls” and “ta-tas.”
Decades later, not much has changed. I still see the “funny” shares on Facebook and hear the bra ads on the radio. Much of this childish language for women’s body parts and sexualization of a serious disease may calm the fears of the undiagnosed, but it does nothing to help women with the cancer. If anything, it minimizes the seriousness of cancer and the need for treatment.
Paradoxically, there coexists a pervasive fear in our society surrounding the most serious treatments for breast cancer — chemotherapy and mastectomy — and this exaggerated fear can actually prevent some women from getting treated.
I recently encountered an example of that fear and misunderstanding. I spoke with an older woman who — partly because of her advanced age (influenced perhaps by some ageism in society) and partly because of her fear of expected pain and suffering from treatment — chose to not be treated at all, knowing that the alternative was death. I tried to explain to her that while chemo is not easy to undergo, it can be manageable, varies by type of therapy, diagnosis and individual characteristics, and may not involve pain at all.
In my case, while chemo was not easy, I experienced no pain. To me, it seemed worth undergoing chemo to live more years. I advised her to consider choosing treatment and extra years of life. It is those extra years of life that are often forgotten in all the “funny” and sexualized ads, posts and activities that have been embedded in breast cancer micro-subculture for so many years.
This sexualization and minimization of breast cancer may avert the fears of the healthy, but it does nothing to actually help those who are cancer patients and survivors. This National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let’s take the disease seriously, and focus on the actual needs and concerns of patients and survivors.
Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., is a cancer survivor and a retired adjunct professor of psychology and sociology. She lives in Bellevue.