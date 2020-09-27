Midlands Voices: Cancer treatment has progressed greatly since time of 'Brian's Song'

My immediate thought upon hearing of the passing of Gayle Sayers was the 1971 made-for-TV movie “Brian’s Song,” which I heard about but never saw, until I rented it online last week.
Gayle Sayers born in 1943 in Wichita, grew up in Omaha, had a promising high school and college athletic career. He then joined up with coach George Halas’ Chicago Bears in 1965, where he went on to become the NFL Rookie of the Year with 22 touchdowns (tying the record for six in one game) and 2,272 yards, but had to retire six years later due to a knee injury. However, he might be more widely known for this movie portrayal based on his autobiography, “I Am Third.”
In my distant memory are the heartbreaking sports films such as Gary Cooper playing Lou Gehrig in 1941’s “The Pride of the Yankees.” We learned of the eponymous Lou Gehrig’s disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In “Brian’s Song” it’s not mentioned that Piccolo’s diagnosis was embryonal cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of testicular cancer.
The film opens with Sayers, played by Billy Dee Williams, showing up for the Bears’ training camp, and it convincingly portrays the personalities of both athletes: Piccolo, played by James Caan, is gregarious and a prankster; Sayers is quiet and low-key. Later in the film “Pick” refers to him as the “stone face from Kansas.”
One of the strengths of this movie is that you see actual game footage of Sayers and Piccolo as running backs. The movie includes players and staff of the Bears at that time; I recognized Dick Butkus in one scene.
A crucial scene is where Coach Halas, played by Jack Warden, has a meeting with Sayers telling him he will be rooming with Piccolo, alerting him to the racial controversy that might ensue. Later, Piccolo reads a bigoted piece of hate mail he received.
This movie is better than most of this genre, with an excellent screenplay, acting and a compelling, uplifting story to tell. I would recommend this for family viewing with the caveat that two scenes use language that wouldn’t be allowed today.
This movie is about character and moral courage. You watch the personal growth of both Gayle and Brian. Gayle becomes more comfortable with speaking in public and Brian gains maturity in dealing with his fate. What emerges is a story where both men find ways to help each other face their difficulties that seem too hard to endure. Racial boundaries disappear, and the result serves as an important lesson for today.
If there’s another positive thing to note is the advancement of the treatment and prognosis of embryonal cell carcinoma. Twenty-six years after Piccolo’s diagnosis, another athlete was discovered to have this cancer which had spread to his lymph nodes, lungs, brain and abdomen. With a slim chance of survival, he underwent chemotherapy, which brought him close to death due to the toxicity, but he recovered and went on to achieve monumental fame, only to lose all recognition due to scandal. You can read his recovery story in “It’s Not About The Bike: My Journey Back to Life,” by Lance Armstrong.
You might want to check out the Brian Piccolo Cancer Research Fund website (brianpiccolofund.org): “(E)mbryonal cell carcinoma is rare. But testicular cancer in its various forms is the most common type of solid tumor cancer diagnosed in American males between the ages of 15 and 34.”
Toward the end of the movie there’s an inspiring moment that serves as a lasting memory. Sayers is accepting an award for courage, and unlike a previous speaking opportunity, he rises to the occasion, and says, “I love Brian Piccolo, and I’d like all of you to love him, too.” To me, this selflessness and commitment to a fellow athlete is the defining moment for the legacy of Gayle Sayers.
Bill Koslosky, an Omaha resident, is an M.D. and medical writer with a focus on ethics and technology issues.
