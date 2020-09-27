Midlands Voices: Cancer treatment has progressed greatly since time of 'Brian's Song'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My immediate thought upon hearing of the passing of Gayle Sayers was the 1971 made-for-TV movie “Brian’s Song,” which I heard about but never saw, until I rented it online last week.

Gayle Sayers born in 1943 in Wichita, grew up in Omaha, had a promising high school and college athletic career. He then joined up with coach George Halas’ Chicago Bears in 1965, where he went on to become the NFL Rookie of the Year with 22 touchdowns (tying the record for six in one game) and 2,272 yards, but had to retire six years later due to a knee injury. However, he might be more widely known for this movie portrayal based on his autobiography, “I Am Third.”

In my distant memory are the heartbreaking sports films such as Gary Cooper playing Lou Gehrig in 1941’s “The Pride of the Yankees.” We learned of the eponymous Lou Gehrig’s disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In “Brian’s Song” it’s not mentioned that Piccolo’s diagnosis was embryonal cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of testicular cancer.

The film opens with Sayers, played by Billy Dee Williams, showing up for the Bears’ training camp, and it convincingly portrays the personalities of both athletes: Piccolo, played by James Caan, is gregarious and a prankster; Sayers is quiet and low-key. Later in the film “Pick” refers to him as the “stone face from Kansas.”