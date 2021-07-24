Midlands Voices: Capitalizing the word 'White' has troubling implications

The term “white people” originated from the need to categorize those who were not black, because at that time, your freedom and rights were dependent on your skin color. Language evolves over time. “White people” has stuck and, today, mainly serves as way to refer to the racial majority in the United States.

The term “Black people” has evolved as an inclusive alternative to “African-American.” There are at least two reasons for this: 1) “African-American” sort of puts an asterisk on one’s citizenship (it may feel odd to refer to someone born in Nebraska as African-American); 2) Not all Black people trace their ancestry to Africa (take the Caribbean Islands, for example).

It’s worth mentioning that the term African-American originated in Black communities to preserve African heritage while also signifying the American aspect of their culture. Today’s default term is Black; however, some in the Black community prefer one term over the other.

As an alternative to African-American, Black needs to be capitalized because it meets the definition of a proper adjective. “Black” is representative of a culture with ancestral ties to a distinct geographic location. The term also serves to replace the specific country of origin for many African-Americans, as that lineage was erased during slavery.