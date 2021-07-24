Midlands Voices: Capitalizing the word 'White' has troubling implications

The World-Herald editorial published on June 23 about the manufactured outrage over critical race theory was very relevant and well done. Thank you for spotlighting this clear attempt by conservatives to stymie progress toward racial equity by labeling it as racial division. In the words of Justice Harry Blackmun, “In order to get beyond racism, we must first take account of race. There is no other way.”
However, one detail that caught my eye was the capitalization of “white” when the article referred to “white people.” This goes against the guidance released in July 2020 by Associated Press, of which the Omaha World-Herald is a member.
This observation led me to the October 2020 World-Herald opinion column regarding the World-Herald’s decision to capitalize both Black and white in a racial context. While I appreciated the history presented in the essay, I did not find a convincing argument for the decision to flout the AP’s guidance and capitalize “white.”
The main reason presented was consistency, or to pass the “looks funny rule.” I argue that it is worth violating the “looks funny rule” and drawing attention to the reality that the word “Black” is more than a common adjective describing a physical trait or racial category, and that it is representative of a shared history, culture and lineage. The same is simply not true for the word “white.”
The term “white people” originated from the need to categorize those who were not black, because at that time, your freedom and rights were dependent on your skin color. Language evolves over time. “White people” has stuck and, today, mainly serves as way to refer to the racial majority in the United States.
The term “Black people” has evolved as an inclusive alternative to “African-American.” There are at least two reasons for this: 1) “African-American” sort of puts an asterisk on one’s citizenship (it may feel odd to refer to someone born in Nebraska as African-American); 2) Not all Black people trace their ancestry to Africa (take the Caribbean Islands, for example).
It’s worth mentioning that the term African-American originated in Black communities to preserve African heritage while also signifying the American aspect of their culture. Today’s default term is Black; however, some in the Black community prefer one term over the other.
As an alternative to African-American, Black needs to be capitalized because it meets the definition of a proper adjective. “Black” is representative of a culture with ancestral ties to a distinct geographic location. The term also serves to replace the specific country of origin for many African-Americans, as that lineage was erased during slavery.
Applying this same test to “white” yields a different result. White people do not have ancestral ties to a distinct geographic location, nor do they share the same history or culture. Capitalizing “white” implies this, which starts to sound frighteningly similar to white nationalist ideals.
Black should be capitalized. We agree on this. But to say that the simple grammatical juxtaposition is a reason to also capitalize “white” feels very wrong. What if a similar rationale was used to answer other questions like, “Why isn’t there a white history month?”
I also reject using racial categories alone as a legitimate reason. Race is a social construct that originated as way to dehumanize Black people so white people wouldn’t feel so bad about slavery.
The race rationale also gives credence to the scientifically disproven idea of racial divisions in the human species. According to the Human Genome Project, all humans are 99.9% similar in a genetic sense. Note that I’m not suggesting ignoring race when advocating for racial equity; I’m simply saying racial categories based on outdated societal norms are not proper adjectives.
I urge The World-Herald to adopt the style recommended by the Associated Press. I submit that, in this case, there are valid reasons for violating the “looks funny rule.”
Kristen DuPree, an Omaha resident, is active in anti-racism advocacy, including at the Nebraska Legislature.