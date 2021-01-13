Midlands Voices: Capitol assault was unimaginable for this former congressional staffer

As a reporter, I wrote stories about the Watergate scandal and later worked for a congressman who was one of the first to call for the resignation of a president who defied the Constitution. There was fear that the rule of law was coming undone, but a bipartisan group in Congress held hearings to expose wrongdoing and fearless reporting by the press forced Richard Nixon to resign.

In the late 1970s, farmers outraged at the lack of action by Congress to raise commodity prices drove their tractors to Washington, D.C., and took over the congressional office in which I worked. There was no violence, but one drove his tractor over the car of one of D.C.’s finest and was jailed. I got him out and hustled him back to Nebraska before he was charged. The farmers left our office peaceably, one taking our Maryland-born receptionist as his bride.

In 1981, I had left Washington, but was there in June on a lobbying trip when President Ronald Reagan was shot by a deranged John Hinckley, Jr. There was panic for a short time, but the ever-genial Reagan calmed the country and the world by supposedly joking to the doctors as he went on the operating table, “Please tell me you’re Republicans.” The incident bullet-proofed him politically for most of his two terms.