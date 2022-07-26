Midlands Voices: Carry a gun and don't wear a seatbelt

Much as this may shock younger readers, there was a time, 40 years ago, when seat belt laws were controversial. The notion that the evil government, whether national, state or local, would “mandate” seat belts was viewed by some as one step away from communism.
Just as we’ve seen many times since, the issue of “You can’t tell me what to do!” was way more important than “What’s the right thing do?”
Some people wouldn’t admit to opposing seat belt laws from a personal standpoint. They needed a different excuse — seat belts weren’t just ineffective, they were dangerous.
Here was their claim: They knew somebody who knew somebody who’d been in an auto accident. At the moment of impact, just before the car burst into flames, the driver had been thrown out and landed at a distance. They watched as their car exploded.
People are also reading…
The person telling the story would then lean forward, scowl and say, “and you know, if that guy had been wearing a seat belt, he’d be dead! That’s why I’ll never wear a seat belt.”
Did this actually happen? Who knows? If the window had been open (and it must have been a mighty big window), the exit angle perfect and the ground as soft as a pile of compost, maybe.
Don’t get me wrong. Anything is possible. Wherever you’re reading this, a piano might come falling out of the sky and land on your head. But it’s pretty unlikely.
Today, we know from years of experience that if deaths have occurred from wearing a seat belt, those numbers are far fewer than the lives seat belts have saved. The evidence is so compelling that even those who’d sworn never to wear one now strap one on without a second thought.
All of this should come to mind when considering America’s last mass shooting (at the rate we’re going, there’ll be more by the time this is printed). A gun-carrying citizen killed the shooter in an Indiana mall. The young man who stopped the shooter was praised.
Gun advocates were quick in their response: “You see! The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun!”
The facts tell a different story.
According to the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center, fewer than 3% of all active shooter incidents over the past 20 years ended with a civilian firing back. The incident in Indiana, along with the tragic mass shooting in Superior, Nebraska, are exceptions rather than the rule.
The notion that if everyone runs around packing a firearm we’ll all somehow be safer doesn’t hold water. Weapons don’t fire themselves. They’re fired by human beings. And if you’ve been around as long as I have, you know humans do incredibly stupid things.
I grew up around guns in rural Missouri. They were no big deal one way or the other. But no one thought of carrying them in malls, grocery stores, churches or restaurants. Back then, if you insulted someone, cut somebody off in traffic or otherwise crossed someone, the worst you’d wind up with was a bloody nose or busted lip. People usually cooled off, shook hands and moved on.
That doesn’t happen when a gun is involved.
Let’s be honest. Most shootings occur because good, upstanding, law-abiding citizens are placed in overwhelmingly stressful situations. They lose their job. Their spouse cheats. Their partner leaves. Someone cuts them off. They think someone has ripped them off.
Put a gun in the mix and you know what comes next. It happens every day.
Yes, mental health is important, and desperately needs more resources. But it’s not the primary cause of gun violence. A recent Public Pulse writer lamented the fact that suicide is now the third leading cause of death among American young people.
The number one cause? Gunshot wounds.
Despite what many would like to believe, this isn’t because American kids are somehow different. Throughout the developed world, young people watch the same television, the same movies, play the same video games, and listen to the same music. They’re wracked with the same self-doubts, subjected to the same bullying, and feel the same need to prove themselves.
They just don’t kill each other nearly as often.
So if you carry a firearm, at least know the facts. Yes, there’s always a tiny chance you may use it to take out a “bad-guy.” But you are much more likely to use that gun — intentionally or unintentionally — on yourself, a family member or someone you know.
That’s not being anti-gun. That’s just being factual.
And while you’re at it, you can go without a seat belt, too. There’s always that slim chance you’ll get thrown out the window. But don’t count on it.
The only difference is, by not wearing the seat belt, the only one who gets hurt is you.
OWH Midlands Voices June 2022
The more important question to ask in the 21st century is: Why do I want to live, work and raise my family here? Why do I want to call this community home?
Scott Dobbe writes, a modern streetcar will keep us moving toward the more vibrant, livable, and equitably prosperous city we are on the path to becoming.
There is reason to be hopeful about Nebraska’s tech future with the signing of LB 1112, or the Computer Science and Technology Act.
Using the word, “evil” and “mental illness” in the same breath is not fair, accurate or conducive to solution-oriented dialogue.
Midlands Voices: Want to know what's happening in your child's classroom? Ask the teacher — not social media.
On May 27, I walked out of school for the last time. Last fall, I made the decision to retire after a 29-year teaching career. My decision to …
Tyson Boellstorff writes, "In a few months, after the tragedy fades out of the news cycle, we will be re-subjected to another round of political ads, one set rabidly pro-gun control, and the other set a loose collection of jackassery waving around firearms."
This June, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is revealing insights from people living with early-stage dementia and what they wish others knew about living with Alzheimer's and other dementia.
David E. Corbin, Ph.D writes, "We are drowning. Other countries have more successfully navigated the killer rivers while we keep believing that the freedom to carry a gun supersedes the freedom to safely attend school."
Sara A. Myers writes, "Instead of asking the question 'How harmful will overturning Roe v. Wade be for higher education?', why aren’t we asking 'How can we support expecting mothers during and after their pregnancy?'"
There are 35,000 Nebraskans suffering from Alzheimer's, and that number is expected to grow to 40,000 in just three years.
Dr. Donald Frey is professor emeritus of family medicine at the Creighton University School of Medicine, and the author of “Pay Me Now or Pay Me Later: One Physician’s Guided Tour Through an Insane Asylum Called American Health Care.” This article represents the author’s personal views and are not necessarily those of Creighton University.