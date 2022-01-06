Midlands Voices: Casinos cannibalize local economies

It’s not a secret that more casinos mean more gambling. It shouldn’t be a secret that more gambling means less money spent on other things.

Lincoln? Grand Island? Columbus? Forget about economic development. Your casinos are going to cannibalize your businesses, as will the potential Bellevue and York casinos Morgan worries about. More casinos mean more cannibalization. That’s you, too, Norfolk. It’s the casino business model.

And now Oklahoma’s Global Gaming Solutions (GGS) is pushing for casinos in Gering and North Platte, with flowery economic impact projections that, as usual, simply ignore their casinos’ cannibalization effects. GGS knows that most casino revenue comes from within 35 miles of a casino, with a smaller secondary market within 80 miles. Nonetheless, GGS claims gamblers will come from 125 to 150 miles away to gambling in western Nebraska. Get real.

The last thing Nebraska’s rural business community needs is another revenue drain.