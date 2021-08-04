Midlands Voices: Catholic teaching provides key guidance on social action against COVID

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control recommended fully vaccinated persons in areas with “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission rates should wear masks indoors. Within hours, Gov. Ricketts issued a statement that categorically rejected mask mandates and declared, “It’s time for the CDC and the government to get out of the way, and to stop trying to tell people how to live their lives.”
This ideological allergy to government is fundamentally incompatible with his Catholic tradition.
Christianity views each person as sacred, made in the “image” and “likeness” of God (Genesis 1:26). Catholicism teaches each person possesses rights — claims on goods necessary to protect dignity. As Saint John XXIII outlined, these include goods like life, food, shelter, health and social services.
Catholicism also distinguishes between positive and negative rights. Positive rights are entitlements to realize goods and negative rights are entitlements to not have positive rights violated. You have positive rights to life and health, as well as negative rights to not be killed or sickened. When rights directly conflict, claims most essential to dignity take priority: One’s rights to life and health come before another’s right to expose their face.
For Catholics, God — in whose image persons are made — “is love” (1 John 4:8) and calls each to “love one another” (John 13:34), to will and act for their good. Catholicism thus views persons as fundamentally social and teaches that individual dignity is bound up with the community — we are made by love, for love, and to love. Thus created, Catholicism insists that each person has positive duties to help others realize their rights and negative duties to not violate their rights. We must help persons stay alive and healthy and not kill or sicken others.
For Catholics, love entails protecting rights by fulfilling responsibilities. Rooted in Matthew 25, Catholicism recognizes a special duty to those whose rights are most vulnerable to violations.
Since persons are sacred and social, the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church describes rights and duties as “indissolubly linked” and denounces “the contradiction inherent in affirming rights without acknowledging corresponding responsibilities.” As Saint John XXIII asserted, “To claim one’s rights and ignore one’s duties, or only half fulfill them, is like building a house with one hand and tearing it down with the other.”
Catholicism does not declare, “Don’t Tread on Me” but calls for solidarity which Saint John Paul II defined as “a firm and persevering determination to commit oneself to the common good; that is to say, to the good of all and of each individual, because we are all really responsible for all.” Catholicism does not support mask opposition that absolutizes one’s nonessential right to freedom of expression and rejects duties to protect others’ essential rights to life and health.
The Compendium describes that the state exists to protect the common good and love requires social justice as political action to advance prudent public policies. Guided by the Catholic principle of subsidiarity, the state should intervene as little as possible but as much as necessary. Thus, when many refuse to voluntarily protect the common good by fulfilling their duties to respect others’ rights — when persons refuse to love their neighbor — the state must enact policies that compel actions which protect basic rights. This framework may be extended to schools as institutions called to initiate prudent policies that protect the common good of their community — especially when their community includes children under 12 who are not yet able to receive a vaccine.
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic killing and sickening millions, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops describes wearing masks as “one small way we can #LoveThyNeighbor.” Faced with the highly contagious delta variant, rising cases, and rampant vaccine refusal, the Catholic understanding of love calls for prudent consideration of the CDC’s updated mask recommendations and openness to mask mandates.
Allergy to government may be orthodox ideological conservatism, but it is not orthodox Catholicism.
Daniel R. DiLeo, Ph.D., is a Catholic theologian, associate professor and director of the Justice and Peace Studies Program at Creighton University. The views expressed are his and do not necessarily represent those of Creighton.