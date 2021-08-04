Midlands Voices: Catholic teaching provides key guidance on social action against COVID

For Catholics, love entails protecting rights by fulfilling responsibilities. Rooted in Matthew 25, Catholicism recognizes a special duty to those whose rights are most vulnerable to violations.

Since persons are sacred and social, the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church describes rights and duties as “indissolubly linked” and denounces “the contradiction inherent in affirming rights without acknowledging corresponding responsibilities.” As Saint John XXIII asserted, “To claim one’s rights and ignore one’s duties, or only half fulfill them, is like building a house with one hand and tearing it down with the other.”

Catholicism does not declare, “Don’t Tread on Me” but calls for solidarity which Saint John Paul II defined as “a firm and persevering determination to commit oneself to the common good; that is to say, to the good of all and of each individual, because we are all really responsible for all.” Catholicism does not support mask opposition that absolutizes one’s nonessential right to freedom of expression and rejects duties to protect others’ essential rights to life and health.