Midlands Voices: Census will disserve the nation unless the count is thorough

The Census Bureau announced recently that it is shortening by a month the time allotted for in-person follow-up to count people who have not filled out their census forms. This decision comes despite a national self-response rate to date of only 63.3%. Almost four in 10 households nationwide have not yet been counted, though only about three in 10 in Nebraska.
The consequences of people not being counted in the 2020 Census are tangible and substantial. Representation in Congress, state legislative districts and $1.5 trillion in federal funding are all apportioned based on the Census.
More immediately, however, being counted or not being counted sends a message. When you are counted, you count. When you are not counted, you don’t count. The two meanings of “to count” — to determine the number of people and to take into account — mesh.
Since the very first Census, the count of the number of people has reflected who is taken into account in the sense of who matters — and why.
The 1790 Census brought from words to action the Three-Fifths Compromise written into the U.S. Constitution according to which enslaved persons were counted as three-fifths of a person. An enslaved person wasn’t fully counted, and even the representation earned by that partial counting accrued to slave-holders rather than the people held in bondage. Just as labor was appropriated, so was political voice.
Also excluded from the 1790 Census were the majority of Indians — omitted from the count by the constitutional exception from representation of “Indians not taxed.” Because Indians were not citizens and did not vote, they were not counted.
Of those who were counted, the 1790 Census separated out free white males over 16, considered important for gauging the military and industrial capacity of the nation, though only the name of the (male) head of household was recorded. Women’s names were not generally included in the Census until 1850.
Over the decades, who and how people in the U.S. are counted — who counts and how they count — has evolved.
The Census has changed its racial designations time and time again, and it wasn’t until 2000 that respondents could check more than one racial box. Before that, multiracial people weren’t counted.
In 1940, historian Daniel Immerwahr has noted, almost 19 million U.S. nationals lived in overseas colonies and accounted for 12.6% of the total U.S. population, yet the census factored those people out in describing the country: “Readers … were told that the United States’ largest minority was African American … [though its] largest minority was Asian, whose principal cities included Manila.” People in colonies didn’t count.
Today, the Census counts people who are incarcerated as living in prison rather than as absentee members of their home communities. This increases representation to the (often rural) communities in which prisons are located and decreases representation to the (often metropolitan) regions from which prisoners came and to which they generally return. Prisoners not only don’t count for their own communities; they count for someone else’s.
Seen through the lens of history, the current census tangle raises the question of what cutting the counting short says about who counts.
Across the nation, the people mostly likely to self-respond are white, native-born, suburban and older. They own their own homes, and they have internet access.
Cutting the counting short says, “These people are ‘in.’”
People less likely to self-respond are more likely to live in rural — and urban — communities. Immigrants and people of color are more likely to be undercounted, as are citizens living on tribal lands. Renters are likely to be undercounted, as are children.
Cutting the counting short says, “These people are ‘out,’ and that’s OK.”
It’s not OK.
We should all be counted because we all count.
Palma Joy Strand is professor of law in the Negotiation and Conflict Resolution Program at Creighton University and director of Creighton’s 2040 Initiative.
