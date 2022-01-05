Midlands Voices: Challenges of 2021 give rise to solutions and opportunities

The challenges of 2021 also created opportunities for innovative change.
Years of divisive toxic politics fueled by social media have burdened our nation, culminating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by extremists. Congress rose above the fray and passed bipartisan infrastructure legislation that will create jobs for years and help connect urban and rural Nebraska.
Congress also passed the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 to address the impact of coronavirus on state and local governments. In Nebraska, we have a historic opportunity to address challenges and fund diverse projects from mental health to shovel-ready construction projects. This money will have a profoundly positive impact on the future of our entire state.
Many of our youth don’t see a future for themselves in Nebraska because they perceive a culture where bigotry is accepted. In November, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green took a significantly positive step in changing that mindset in the face of fierce opposition by announcing a comprehensive diversity plan for UNL.
It is essential that all of us understand the roots of racism in our society and its implications for generations of Black Americans. In October, The World-Herald reported the naming of street in North Omaha for retired State Sen. Ernie Chambers, and a proposed Ernie Chambers Museum nearby was announced by his daughter, Gayla Chambers. Ernie is an iconic figure in Nebraska history, and his fight for racial equality will be preserved for future generations.
In December, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital announced that it was applying its globally recognized rehabilitation treatment to post-COVID patients suffering symptoms including shortness of breath, brain fog, dizziness and PTSD. We are just beginning to understand the long-term consequences of COVID-19, and Madonna is a national leader in the effort.
Our youth have been hit hard by COVID-19. Increases in absenteeism and decreases in test scores along with workforce needs in the state must be addressed in creative new ways. Conventional methods are not working. Schools have developed career academies with businesses and nonprofits, and in May, a Nebraska nonprofit, Symphony Workforce, announced an innovative technology designed to address workforce needs and the challenges of keeping youth in school. This online service identifies a youth’s interests and, within days, connects them to the job market.
In 2017, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine established the Global Center for Health Security, centering on infectious diseases and bio-preparedness. In May, UNMC and Nebraska Medicine were chosen by the Department of Defense to build on their expertise with planning for Project NeXT, which would create a federal response space addressing all health hazards in a new, multimillion dollar building that will attract thousands of high paying jobs to Omaha.
Affordable housing options for our diverse population is critical as we compete for workers and address poverty. Advances in construction methods and design and the emergence of innovative public private partnerships are critical to providing the variety of affordable housing necessary to meet our needs. A comprehensive editorial by The World-Herald in October stressed the need for affordable housing throughout the state.
In November, State Sen. Tom Brewer inspired four legislative colleagues to join him in climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. Sen. Anna Wishart summed up her feelings: “Moving forward is how politics should work when you have diversity of thought coming together and working on something challenging … That is when the magic starts.” Building trust is the key to collaboration. The five senators set an example that will make a difference in 2022.
The last two years have taught us that we don’t have the luxury of working in silos any longer. 2021 was very tough, but with a little of that “magic” and a willingness to embrace change and collaborate on solutions, we will turn the corner in 2022.
Brad Ashford is a former U.S. congressman and state senator. He is a visiting professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This piece reflects the views of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of the university.