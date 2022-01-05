Midlands Voices: Challenges of 2021 give rise to solutions and opportunities

Affordable housing options for our diverse population is critical as we compete for workers and address poverty. Advances in construction methods and design and the emergence of innovative public private partnerships are critical to providing the variety of affordable housing necessary to meet our needs. A comprehensive editorial by The World-Herald in October stressed the need for affordable housing throughout the state.

In November, State Sen. Tom Brewer inspired four legislative colleagues to join him in climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. Sen. Anna Wishart summed up her feelings: “Moving forward is how politics should work when you have diversity of thought coming together and working on something challenging … That is when the magic starts.” Building trust is the key to collaboration. The five senators set an example that will make a difference in 2022.

The last two years have taught us that we don’t have the luxury of working in silos any longer. 2021 was very tough, but with a little of that “magic” and a willingness to embrace change and collaborate on solutions, we will turn the corner in 2022.

Brad Ashford is a former U.S. congressman and state senator. He is a visiting professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. This piece reflects the views of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of the university.