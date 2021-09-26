Midlands Voices: Child care in Nebraska is ‘front and center to our economy’

But Shrimali, the research manager for the community development team at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, looks at it from a different angle: What do we win when systems are functioning properly, when inequities are erased?

“Investing in communities takes resources, but people don’t often think about what we stand to gain,” she said. “How much larger would each state’s economy be if we didn’t have gender and racial gaps?”

A lack of available, affordable child care is similarly hobbling the state — a report released by First Five Nebraska estimated that Nebraska loses out on nearly $745 million each year in missed family income, state tax revenue, and business losses due to worker turnover and decreased productivity. And since the pandemic began, nearly 2 million women nationwide have dropped out of the workforce, many to take care of children.

“We need to articulate the importance of these issues as front and center to our economy,” Shrimali said. “Over the course of the pandemic I think we’ve seen much more realization from the business community and employers of the need for child care for a thriving labor force.”