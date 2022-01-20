Midlands Voices: Child sex abuse victims need justice more than they need apologies

The Lincoln Diocese immediately offered “reparations for offenses.” The Grand Island Diocese, whose low number of cases in the report belie poor record-keeping, not a lack of cases of abuse, held a “Mass for Healing and Reparation” in April before the report even came out. In 2018, when the attorney general’s investigation started, the former bishop of the Archdiocese of Omaha acknowledged the “pain, betrayal and suffering” of victims.

These are classic “making no amends non-apologies.” To be clear, we are talking about the sexual assault, rape and sodomy of children, something not mentioned in any of these acts of contrition offered by our three Nebraska dioceses. While I can appreciate these attempts on the part of Catholic officials, they are wholly inadequate in the face of the crimes they are meant to assuage. Victims need justice much more than they need apologies. As AG Peterson said in his press conference, the state’s statute of limitations is an impediment to that justice. His frustration and emotion were palpable. I am sure victims felt the same.