Midlands Voices: Child sex abuse victims need justice more than they need apologies

When Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson released his report detailing 57 Catholic Church officials from three dioceses who abused 258 victims — that we know of — along with a cover-up, there was a gasp felt across the state.
The Lincoln Diocese immediately offered “reparations for offenses.” The Grand Island Diocese, whose low number of cases in the report belie poor record-keeping, not a lack of cases of abuse, held a “Mass for Healing and Reparation” in April before the report even came out. In 2018, when the attorney general’s investigation started, the former bishop of the Archdiocese of Omaha acknowledged the “pain, betrayal and suffering” of victims.
These are classic “making no amends non-apologies.” To be clear, we are talking about the sexual assault, rape and sodomy of children, something not mentioned in any of these acts of contrition offered by our three Nebraska dioceses. While I can appreciate these attempts on the part of Catholic officials, they are wholly inadequate in the face of the crimes they are meant to assuage. Victims need justice much more than they need apologies. As AG Peterson said in his press conference, the state’s statute of limitations is an impediment to that justice. His frustration and emotion were palpable. I am sure victims felt the same.
What is the law in Nebraska for crimes and civil wrongs against children?
The criminal statutes of limitations for most sexual felonies against children have been eliminated, but not for misdemeanors. On the civil side, Nebraska law eliminated the statute of limitations against the perpetrator but gives victims of child sexual abuse until age 33 to file a claim against other defendants, those being the institutions, organizations and other bad actors, that covered it up and failed to protect children, often knowingly.
Age 33 may seem reasonable, but it is not. The science of traumatology and delayed disclosure makes it clear that victims take much longer to come forward. In fact, the average age a victim of child sexual abuse discloses is age 52.
Many will argue that it’s not fair; we have statutes of limitations for a reason. What about due process! Statutes of limitations are procedural rules, judicial housekeeping rules. And, yes, they serve an important purpose for most wrongs. We are not talking about “slip and fall” cases or breach of contract cases; we are talking about the rape of innocent children. And, for them, the Legislature should act to change the law to reflect a zero-tolerance position.
Nebraskans love their children as much as anyone else, but nationally, other states are doing a better job of protecting their children than Nebraskans are. This must change.
Across the country, there is significant movement to reform statutes of limitations for child sexual abuse. Many state legislatures are extending or eliminating the limitations and reviving barred claims with both age extensions with revival and “window” legislation. Window legislation opens a set period of time for victims who were previously barred from filing suit to have their day in court.
Given that the predator and other wrongdoers silence victims, it seems only fair to give them the time and voice that was stolen from them. Since 2002, 24 states, the District of Columbia and Guam have passed laws that revived expired civil statutes of limitations. In addition, 10 states eliminated some civil SOLs. Thirty-seven states, the federal government and D.C. extended the civil limitations, and seven states extended and eliminated at least some civil limitations. Some states have enacted second and third windows; those include Delaware, Hawaii, and California. In 2021, Kentucky, Arkansas, Nevada, Colorado, Louisiana and Maine have passed revival legislation.
Why civil law reform?
Our civil justice system has a longer reach and can go where our criminal system cannot. For starters, criminal laws cannot be applied retroactively. The Supreme Court in Stogner v. California made this clear. So, that leaves only one option for victims — revive the civil laws. Yet, it does more than give victims the justice, accountability and healing they so deserve. It does something of equal or greater importance for society — it exposes hidden sexual predators and bad actors, and in doing so, it makes our children safer.
One in five girls and one in 13 boys will be sexually assaulted before the age of 18. Those numbers don’t lie; that means that more than 13% of children will be sexually assaulted, many repeatedly, as minors. The abuse is usually by someone they know — coaches, camp counselors, teachers, doctors, religious leaders and, most frequently, family. That is true for the author of this opinion; I was sexually abused by someone I knew and at one time trusted.
For the sake of our children, we must make real effective steps toward repairing the harm; we can start by fixing the faults within our laws.
Kathryn Robb is executive director of CHILD USAdvocacy. She is expected to testify Friday before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee in support of LB 833, which removes the civil statute of limitations for cases of sexual assault of a child.
