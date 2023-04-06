On April 2, two Christian ministers waxed eloquently here about respect for human dignity, and protecting those made in the image of God. These are beautiful thoughts that we should all bear in mind. But we may indeed differ in how we live out these worthy goals.

The Genesis account actually goes on to say, “in the image of God He created him (mankind), male and female he created them.” The Biblical “image of God” offers us two sexual manifestations, for a specific purpose, the potential to “multiply.”

Simply put, the primary reason for sexuality in all living things is to create ongoing new life. This Biblical theme does not require that men may only be providers and protectors, nor that females should be only nurturers and domesticators. There is no reason that these, and other traits, cannot be shared in various proportions by men and women, while still allowing for their sexual distinctness.

Respect for human dignity, in Christian terms, requires loving our neighbor as ourselves. A further Biblical corollary cautions us that true “love does no harm to a neighbor.” We may disagree with what constitutes harm. But many would concur that cutting or castrating minors (medically or surgically), and amputating healthy body parts does more harm than good. These are irreversible harms. Sterilizing our children does not fit the stated binary “image of God,” for his purpose of pro-creation.

Our society, in recent years, has been given a philosophy that gender is fluid, and changeable, perhaps many times through life. But, on the other hand, we hear militant conviction that any dysphoria or gender confusion is a sure sign of permanent transgender transformation, and that children know for certain at age 12 who and what they are.

So is gender fluid, and is transgender also fluid, or is it uniquely immutably fixed? Both cannot be true. If gender is fluid, then the door should not be bolted shut, and adolescents should not be ushered down a one-way street to permanent bodily mutilation without giving them plenty of time (years to reach adult decision-making capacity) before making regrettable decisions — just in case further gender fluidity surfaces.

Jesus said that, “if anyone causes one of these little ones to sin, it would be better that he should be cast into the sea …” I believe that he would have felt the same of those who would harm or desecrate the image of God that is “fearfully and wonderfully made” in each child.

God, in the beginning, stated that male and female was “good” — good enough for 4,000 years. It is doubtful that somehow now, in the 21st century, he needs help with radical manmade surgical revisions for widespread defective blueprints.

The Bible also states that “the temple of God is sacred — and you are that temple …. therefore honor God with your body.” It was actually the pagan gods of Babylon and other primitive societies that demanded cuttings, castration and child sacrifice. So be careful how you define human dignity, and review which god(s) you are servicing.

We all have heard that “trans” adolescents may harm themselves if we do not help them do it. But in Sweden, they found that mental distress and suicide actually increased when results from transgender surgeries proved disillusioning.

Definitely, we must treat adolescent anxiety and depression, but we, as a society, should help protect our children from harming themselves or being harmed. “Medical care” needs safeguards.