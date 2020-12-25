Midlands Voices: Christmas is a time to appreciate this Light

Most of us are ready to say goodbye to 2020, a year filled with so much darkness: The disruptive, deadly COVID pandemic; toxic politics; wildfires in the West; a record number of hurricanes; and economic and financial disarray. This darkness is intensified by the utter confusion that plagues our postmodern culture, a confusion marked by a seeming inability to answer two simple questions — “what is right?” and “who am I?”
Indeed, freedom today is expressed with the ring of an old maxim, “Everyone is doing what is right in their own eyes.” Our spiritually dark world, groping for stability, stumbles into repeated calamity. Therefore, we embrace Christmas as a season of hope; of light, not darkness.
Christmas marks the incarnation of the Son of God. Until then, no one had ever lived in a world where the Son of God had dwelt among us as a fellow human being. The birth of Jesus changed that. Hope was no longer abstract; a Light had dawned. Isaiah 9:2, “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light,” is a celebrated Christmas text, cherished in Handel’s Messiah as one of the prophecies of the birth of Jesus.
To “see a great light” implies life, truth and beauty. First, darkness sees life as a mere product of random, impersonal forces; a life without meaning or purpose. The Light shines and real life begins. Second, darkness yields error, falsehood and distortion, while the Light reveals the truth of things. Finally, darkness hides beauty, while the Light yields dazzling joy and celebration of the exquisite.
Consider the shepherds, who were given only the smallest glimpse of the Light that Christmas night. They didn’t know he would literally calm storms, heal the sick, raise the dead or feed the multitudes. They knew nothing of his Cross or Resurrection. Yet the shepherds now had enough Light to inch back into their dark world rejoicing and praising God.
A staggering amount of light about Jesus has been shed since the shepherds. History continues to provide both evidence and explanation of the light Jesus brings. No one’s teaching has had a deeper impact on culture, politics, morality, justice, philosophy and human character than Jesus. Indeed, in a recent book by British historian, Tom Holland (“Dominion: How the Christian Revolution Remade the World”), Jesus and his movement called Christianity are characterized as “the most subversive revolution in human history, whose legacy is the ongoing disruption of settled patterns of life.”
With his emphasis on love and human equality, Jesus undermined tyranny, racism, men’s abuse of women and selfish imperialism. He offered salvation to all humans and provided the foundation for a new kingdom, the kingdom of God — with values, virtues and standards that undermine the kingdom of darkness in this broken, fallen world. Jesus created “the most influential framework for making sense of human existence that has ever existed.”
As Dorothy Sayers, British essayist and novelist declared, “He is a light for us when all other lights go out.” In fact, Jesus, the incarnate God, declared that he is “the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12).
That Light challenges us to consider that there is something transcendent, eternal and greater than we are. That Light is the Lord of two worlds — the material and the spiritual — who decided to live, for a season, by the rules of the one, so that he could overcome through his cross its darkness and brokenness. The famous Christian apologist C.S. Lewis argued that the Incarnation of Jesus was an event that was either true or false. If false, it was irrelevant; if true, it changed everything. There could be no middle ground.
The birth of Jesus was a brilliant, stunning and divine Light ultimately illuminating life, truth and beauty.
Jim Eckman, Ph.D., teaching pastor at Steadfast Bible Fellowship Church in Omaha, has regularly contributed Christmas essays at The World-Herald.