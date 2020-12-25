Midlands Voices: Christmas is a time to appreciate this Light

Consider the shepherds, who were given only the smallest glimpse of the Light that Christmas night. They didn’t know he would literally calm storms, heal the sick, raise the dead or feed the multitudes. They knew nothing of his Cross or Resurrection. Yet the shepherds now had enough Light to inch back into their dark world rejoicing and praising God.

A staggering amount of light about Jesus has been shed since the shepherds. History continues to provide both evidence and explanation of the light Jesus brings. No one’s teaching has had a deeper impact on culture, politics, morality, justice, philosophy and human character than Jesus. Indeed, in a recent book by British historian, Tom Holland (“Dominion: How the Christian Revolution Remade the World”), Jesus and his movement called Christianity are characterized as “the most subversive revolution in human history, whose legacy is the ongoing disruption of settled patterns of life.”

With his emphasis on love and human equality, Jesus undermined tyranny, racism, men’s abuse of women and selfish imperialism. He offered salvation to all humans and provided the foundation for a new kingdom, the kingdom of God — with values, virtues and standards that undermine the kingdom of darkness in this broken, fallen world. Jesus created “the most influential framework for making sense of human existence that has ever existed.”