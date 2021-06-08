Midlands Voices: City Council should have taken action against local bar

On May 18, the Omaha City Council discussed whether it should hold a hearing in response to several serious liquor violations reported at The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill at 180th and Pacific in Elkhorn. The evidence brought forward by the city law and police departments seemed overwhelming. An intoxicated 20-year-old who crashed his vehicle last December and broke multiple vertebrae indicated that he and other underage youth drank alcohol illegally at The Good Life. Initial efforts by the police to obtain the security video from the bar were met with resistance from both the manager and the owner of that location.

After the police returned with a warrant and encountered further delays by the business, they eventually discovered that the video evidence had been erased. Law enforcement also had to warn the owner to refrain from contacting police officers not directly involved in the case to get information about and interfere with the investigation. Police reports further stated that he insinuated he would contact “Todd” — apparently referring to Todd Schmaderer, the chief of police — to avoid consequences from the incident.