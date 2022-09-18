Midlands Voices: City officials should follow Festersen’s lead on climate

Kudos to Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen for urging his fellow city leaders to fund and support a climate action plan.

As the World-Herald said in a recent article about Festersen’s efforts, “Other U.S. cities already have climate action plans,” and, “Calls for an action plan have gained urgency.”

This crisis is urgent, indeed, well-known and deeply felt throughout Nebraska. Our Platte River is drying up. Drought is causing Nebraska cattle ranchers to slaughter their animals. The extreme temperatures associated with our summer heat wave leave the elderly and those with certain chronic conditions vulnerable.

Not too far from here, the City of Lincoln developed its own climate action plan. As a physician, I would like to highlight one important item featured in Lincoln’s plan, one that each of us can immediately adopt to help temper climate change while we urge Omaha leaders to act: “… eating more vegetables and less meat.”

Scientific research and my own personal experience have shown that adopting a whole food, plant-based diet helps people prevent and even reverse high blood pressure, diabetes and other serious conditions while achieving a healthy body weight. This is advice I have given to my patients for years. Scientists now know that a plant-based diet is good for our environment as well.

The World Health Organization says, “Reducing livestock herds would reduce emissions of methane, which is the second largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide.”

A study published last year shows just how critical cutting meat production is in reducing greenhouse gas emissions; 57% of global greenhouse gas emissions from food production come from meat and dairy products. Beef contributes the most global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the study.

While meat and dairy products fuel the climate crisis, plant-based diets focused on fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans help protect the planet. For the first time, the American Medical Association adopted a policy declaring climate change a public health crisis.

The benefits to our physical health and that of our planet are clear. When talking with patients about what comes next, changing the foods they eat, they often ask, “How do I make this change? How do I get started?” The answer, fortunately, lies close to home. Some of Nebraska’s main food crops — bell peppers, potatoes, watermelons, sweet corn, apples, grapes, strawberries, dry edible beans and peas, lentils, soybeans, and sunflowers — play a central part in this healthful way of eating.

Informative, free, user-friendly resources are as close as your smartphone or laptop where you can find free recipes as well as menu and shopping suggestions.

In addition to these individual changes, there is a nationwide, promising trend underway that could benefit people’s health while reducing heat-trapping emissions. Many farmers are voluntarily phasing out animal agriculture to grow high-demand plant protein crops.

Dairy farmer Paul Jereczek is planting hazelnut trees because, as he told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, “five or 10 years from now, I don’t think we will be milking cows anymore, realistically.”

In Nebraska, a major beef-producing state, farmers are now growing peas for the production of plant-based meat. Eric Thalken, for example, supplies his crop to Puris, which produces pea protein and is a subcontractor of Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based foods. Nebraska farmers are helping meet American’s rising demand for legumes.

According to Modern Farmer, sales of plant-based food products grew 27% in 2020 — twice as fast as overall food sales. The subcategory of plant-based meat grew 45%, and the top makers of plant-based meat use crops grown by Nebraskans and other U.S. farmers.

A shift to plant-based diets rich in pulses, nuts, fruits and vegetables could lead to a substantial reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, bolster our Nebraska farmers, and help us reduce risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and mortality from diet-related noncommunicable diseases.

That is a prescription for success as I see it.