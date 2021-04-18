Midlands Voices: Collaboration needed for family-friendly environment at Lake McConaughy

Recent articles and editorials don’t recognize the reasons for recent changes in park management at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission takes responsibility for maintaining a safe, family-friendly environment at the two recreation areas, working to meet the public’s expectations with our managing partner and property owner, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.
In 2015, we initiated a plan that provided a safe and sustainable environment that met the required resource protections and allowed for growth. The planning process included well-attended public meetings and Advisory Committee meetings. The resulting Lake McConaughy/Lake Ogallala Master Plan was accepted in 2016 and implemented in 2017. We continue to involve the Advisory Committee of local leaders, citizens, business owners and partnering agencies as we adapt the plan to new challenges.
Since 2017, we have spent nearly $400,000 on trash services, portable restrooms, increased septic pumping, and staffing. We have expanded efforts to collect revenue at park entry points. And we’ve spent nearly $6 million on campground expansions, sewers, road improvements and showers, and
$3 million on boating access.
Investments will continue.
The adaptability of the plan was exercised in August 2019, during a meeting of the Keith County Board of Commissioners when concerned citizens and officials said, “Something must be done immediately.” Those present demanded regulated camping, more enforcement, improved infrastructure, fee collection, a zero-tolerance policy, and restoration of a safe environment.
County officials stated they couldn’t afford the increasing expenses of calls for law enforcement. Local emergency service providers stated response calls were more than they could handle as a volunteer team. Beach crowding was preventing timely response to injured parties, and volunteer emergency responders did not feel safe responding to situations.
Game and Parks responded by assigning extra staff and law enforcement for periods of high visitation, an effort bolstered by local partners. However, the redirection of personnel from other locations isn’t sustainable for Game and Parks, nor for the other contributing agencies including the Nebraska State Patrol, Keith County Sheriff’s Office, Ogallala Police Department and local volunteer fire and rescue.
A recent suggestion asked that we replicate the law enforcement effort carried out for 10-day Sturgis bike rally. The Lake Mac scenario is a 98-day issue. Recruiting, training and financing enforcement teams for the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, equivalent to that which is temporarily assigned for the Sturgis, isn’t comparable. All officers in Nebraska must be fully credentialed and certified in order to perform law enforcement duties. The notion of “deputizing” individuals to enforce state law and respond to critical incidents isn’t allowed, realistic, or desired by the commission, the state or the public.
Phase II of the master plan addresses these issues and focuses on carrying capacity, zoned beach access and designated campsites. These actions establish manageable capacities at campgrounds, managed capacities for beach camping to ensure safety and access for law enforcement and first responders, and will facilitate better information collection for future management.
As designed, the reduction in visitation will range from 15-20% for the season, not 75% as was suggested. Larger reductions may occur on the major holiday weekends, when most of the problems occur. However, these changes will create an opportunity for increased mid-week visitation. Day-use opportunities remain for park guests staying in local lodging, cabin owners and local residents.
A comprehensive communications plan to inform visitors of the changes is being implemented across Nebraska and adjacent states, especially Colorado.
While some voices are calling for less restriction and more growth, others who have refused to attend Lake McConaughy due to crowding and unruliness support the management actions so they can return to this Nebraska treasure.
We encourage a better understanding of the challenges that require changes in management at Lake Mac. To ignore the present issues would be irresponsible. Balancing the demands of all involved is difficult, and there is no silver-bullet solution. Success will require patience and continued public-private collaboration and support.
Jim Douglas is director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.