Midlands Voices: Collaboration needed for family-friendly environment at Lake McConaughy

County officials stated they couldn’t afford the increasing expenses of calls for law enforcement. Local emergency service providers stated response calls were more than they could handle as a volunteer team. Beach crowding was preventing timely response to injured parties, and volunteer emergency responders did not feel safe responding to situations.

Game and Parks responded by assigning extra staff and law enforcement for periods of high visitation, an effort bolstered by local partners. However, the redirection of personnel from other locations isn’t sustainable for Game and Parks, nor for the other contributing agencies including the Nebraska State Patrol, Keith County Sheriff’s Office, Ogallala Police Department and local volunteer fire and rescue.

A recent suggestion asked that we replicate the law enforcement effort carried out for 10-day Sturgis bike rally. The Lake Mac scenario is a 98-day issue. Recruiting, training and financing enforcement teams for the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, equivalent to that which is temporarily assigned for the Sturgis, isn’t comparable. All officers in Nebraska must be fully credentialed and certified in order to perform law enforcement duties. The notion of “deputizing” individuals to enforce state law and respond to critical incidents isn’t allowed, realistic, or desired by the commission, the state or the public.