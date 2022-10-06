Midlands Voices: Columbus Day matters. Political mythology has denigrated why

Legislative bill 848 was a bill before the Unicameral that has changed Columbus Day, a federal holiday, to a shared holiday with Native Americans and Indigenous people. Amendments had been added to that bill to change it to further recognize Native Americans while diminishing the role of Columbus.

If we are to celebrate our history with holidays such as President’s Day and Columbus Day, I certainly feel the Indigenous peoples of the country deserve a holiday. Replacing Columbus Day with such a holiday accomplishes little more than turning Columbus Day into a “Hate Columbus Day.” All one has to do is listen to the speech given by Russell Means titled, “If America Is to Live, Then Columbus Must Die.”

American Indian Movement took the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Columbus as an opportunity to broadcast the race-based political and social agenda of the nation’s minorities to recount the wrongs their people suffered at the hands of the White man.

While Native Americans and Indigenous people point to the negatives of Columbus, they fail to look at their own transgressions against each other and against the Europeans. Ignorance is indeed raining in today’s environment with proponents only presenting a fraction of the truth.

However, they were so focused on removing Columbus Day they seemed unaware of the several proclamations that had already set aside a day, a week, and even a month to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments and culture. The sponsors of LB 848 were unaware of these facts.

Dr. A.C. Parker, a Native American, specialized in defending the rights of Native Americans in an organization he founded. The first remembrance of recognizing the culture of the Native American was back in 1912 in New York. It became an annual celebration by many states in 1935. The holiday was then moved to the fourth Friday in September. Not fully recognized in its infancy, the seed was planted.

Although, as a holiday it was introduced to Congress multiple times, it was unsuccessful. However, the Native Americans did accomplish, by proclamation, to have Congress dedicate the week of Sept. 15-21 as Native American Week with a floating Monday. This proclamation exists as the “Native American Awareness Week.” Today, the U.S. Government Federal Register in 2019 officially recognized 573 native tribes according to the Federally Recognized Indian Tribe List Act of 1994.

On Aug. 3, 1990, then president of the United States, George H.W. Bush, declared the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month, thereafter commonly referred to as Native American Heritage Month. This month aims to provide a platform for Native people in the United States of America to share their culture, traditions, music, crafts, dance, and ways and concepts of life.

This gives the Native American people the opportunity to express to their community, city, county and state officials their concerns and solutions for building bridges of understanding and friendship in their local area. The question all Nebraskans should ask is with all the recognition already established, why a group wanted to diminish the Italian people and their achievements and contributions to the new world.

One of the main obstacles standing in the way of reconciliation for a reasonable and lasting solution is the refusal of the Native Americans/Indigenous people to accept the realities of their history at the expense of a federal holiday, namely Columbus Day. Columbus, the man, still matters because after him came millions of other Europeans who brought their art, music, science, medicine, philosophy and religious principles to America. Columbus Day matters because this holiday recognizes not only the achievements of a great Renaissance explorer, but the success of the millions of immigrants from all over the world, including Europe, who followed him, seeking religious freedom, political stability and the chance to give their children a better future.

The original intent of Columbus Day as a federal holiday marked the end of thousands of years of isolation between the western hemisphere and the rest of the world. The recorded history of the Americas and the Caribbean began when Columbus did sail the ocean blue. On Columbus Day, we reflect on the moment the world changed in that discovery of the Americas. It is that which was considered by the 73rd Congress in 1934 recognizing the contributions of this explorer. With that being said, NE Statute 25-2221 and 62-301 should have remained intact.

Carol Delaney holds a doctorate and teaches at the University of Chicago. She warns in a statement against viewing Columbus’ motivations and accomplishments from a contemporary perspective rather than values and practices of his own time. Today, LB 848 represents ignorance of the past and judgement against today’s standards.

A prudent Nebraska Unicameral had an opportunity to become a leader rather than a follower in establishing a Native American/Indigenous People Day in Native American Awareness Week, held in September or November. This would have maintained a federal holiday, Columbus Day, while creating and establishing a new holiday allowing recognition for the Native Americans to commemorate their history, accomplishments, and achievements convergent with the language from amendments AM 2751 and AM 2578.

Unfortunately as LB 848 appears today, it is totally divergent from its original intent to be a shared holiday. Amendments AM 2751 and AM 2578 had been added to further the covert agenda of LB 848, which was to eliminate Columbus Day as a federal holiday and to elevate a Native American agenda. This bill should never have progressed that far, but the Tribal Council called it a priority bill to have it heard in the Unicameral.

Political mythology today is one of denigrations propagated to rewrite history to achieve a political agenda. Today’s political atmosphere fails to investigate and report the full story, while accepting the camouflaged truth. LB 848 as it stands has gone from factual history to opinionated commentary.

The atrocities faced by Indigenous people should never be understated, but to blame them all on one man who lived hundreds of years ago and spent less than a decade on the continent is misguided. Today, Columbus is a scapegoat for perceived European sins committed in the Americas by non-Native Americans over the past 500 years.