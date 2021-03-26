Midlands Voices; Committee should release climate-plan proposal for needed debate

Thank you to the Omaha World-Herald editorial board for its recent editorial demanding that the Legislature begin planning to mitigate and adapt to climate change in Nebraska.

The Legislature is on track to complete the session with no action on climate change because none of the bills that address it has been advanced to the full Legislature. Hopefully, there are enough senators on the Natural Resources Committee who are willing to acknowledge scientific consensus and growing public sentiment to take modest steps to prepare the state for climate change that is already upon us. Failing to advance LB 483 denies the full Legislature a chance to debate climate change responses in a public manner likely to attract comments from a broad cross-section of Nebraskans.

Denying even the opportunity for significant discussion is wrong. The democratic process can determine whether senators and the general public care about this project enough to support this legislation.