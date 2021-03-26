Midlands Voices; Committee should release climate-plan proposal for needed debate

Thank you to the Omaha World-Herald editorial board for its recent editorial demanding that the Legislature begin planning to mitigate and adapt to climate change in Nebraska.
The Legislature is on track to complete the session with no action on climate change because none of the bills that address it has been advanced to the full Legislature. Hopefully, there are enough senators on the Natural Resources Committee who are willing to acknowledge scientific consensus and growing public sentiment to take modest steps to prepare the state for climate change that is already upon us. Failing to advance LB 483 denies the full Legislature a chance to debate climate change responses in a public manner likely to attract comments from a broad cross-section of Nebraskans.
Denying even the opportunity for significant discussion is wrong. The democratic process can determine whether senators and the general public care about this project enough to support this legislation.
Surveys show that Nebraskans care about this issue. According to the 2020 Yale Climate Opinion study, 66% of Nebraskans believe climate change is real. Rates are higher in metro areas, but even in the county with the lowest percentage, Lincoln County, 54% of residents believe climate change is happening. A 2019 UNL Bureau of Sociological Research survey found 70% of Nebraskans believe climate change is real and happening now. The business sector says climate change must be addressed. For example, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling for action, saying that inaction is not an option. As we’ve seen recently, many utilities are planning for a changing climate to provide reliable, affordable service.
We ask the Legislature and Governor to safeguard Nebraskans’ health and safety, economic success, infrastructure and quality of life. Nebraska can’t afford to let political ideology stand in the way of sensible planning for the future.
In addition to the many common-sense reasons to mitigate and adapt to climate change, those of us in the faith community signing below believe we have a moral and spiritual imperative to act. We are compelled by our belief that God has charged us with caring for God’s people and beautiful Earth.
We encourage all who care about this issue, and particularly members of Nebraska’s faith communities, to contact the governor and their senators to say we want robust climate change legislation this session!
Lorrie Benson is chairwoman of the First-Plymouth Congregational Church Climate Action Team (Lincoln). This essay was signed by that group and by the Countryside Community Church UCC Faith and the Environment Team (Omaha), Peace and Social Concerns Committee of the Lincoln Friends Meeting, First United Methodist Church Eco Team (Omaha), Elders for the Earth, St. John’s Catholic Church Creation Care Team (Omaha), St. Paul United Methodist Church Climate Justice Team (Lincoln), St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church (Lincoln), Nebraska Interfaith Power & Light, Omaha Together One Community, and Green Sanctuary of the Unitarian Church of Lincoln.