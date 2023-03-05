Schools depend upon the support of their community to succeed. Strong partnerships are essential. Families working with teachers to continue learning at home. Health professionals supporting the well-being of young people. Athletic and activities associations, faith and community groups building on each student’s interests and passion outside of the classroom.
At the Omaha Public Schools, we are incredibly lucky to have exceptional partners in the Omaha community.
For every one of our 52,000 students and nearly 9,000 staff, safety is paramount. Strong law enforcement partnerships are foundational. Together, we study best practices across the country, practice our standardized response and implement those protocols when called upon.
On March 2, our South High community proved it was ready. More than 70 schools across the country faced fake reports of school violence to 911. As frustrating as it is that anyone would use school safety for a hoax, we’re thankful everyone is safe and deeply grateful for law enforcement support.
When dispatchers relayed the 911 call Thursday, South High’s Omaha Police Department School Resource Officer acted immediately to protect students and staff. Within minutes, dozens of officers, deputies and troopers were on-site to search the school. The response was swift and decisive, and additional crews stayed throughout the day. I appreciate Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer’s ongoing communication and coordination, demonstrating his care for the community we serve together.
The morning after such an emotional event, our staff were outside classrooms greeting students. Young people showed up ready to learn. South High’s OPD Resource Officer stood ready at his post. We’re here to do school — to teach and learn. Our partners are key to delivering that work.
