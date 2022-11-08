Midlands Voices: Connecting business to education is key to establishing a vibrant STEM ecosystem in Nebraska

In recognition of National STEM Day on Nov. 8, the Omaha STEM Ecosystem would like to bring attention to the critical need for STEM professionals in the Greater Omaha Area and Nebraska.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math are expected to increase by an estimated 10.5% between 2020 and 2030. According to the Omaha Chamber of Commerce, demand for STEM talent in the Greater Omaha area has increased 31% over the past 10 years.

To address this critical shortfall of STEM professionals, we must prioritize partnerships across education, business, government and nonprofit sectors of the community.

As a collective impact organization, the Omaha STEM Ecosystem is addressing these needs by developing an actionable framework with efforts to build the STEM workforce. Access to resources and support is necessary for all students and lifelong learners to pursue educational pathways that lead to rewarding STEM careers. As the majority of careers relate to STEM in some capacity, it is crucial for the region’s business professionals to contribute their resources and expertise. It takes a well-coordinated community effort to be successful in fueling our future talent pipeline.

In partnership with Cox, AIM Institute and many other community organizations, we are committed to the development and sustainability of a critical community-wide resource, the STEM Community Platform. It’s an online clearinghouse of STEM programs, activities and events for teachers, parents, mentors, counselors and students. The STEM Community Platform also provides a critical link between education and business by sharing information on career exploration, internships, high school STEM academies and pathways, certifications and degrees.

The STEM Community Platform is launching a new feature to share detailed information about available STEM careers fields in Nebraska. Our goal is to share more than 1,400 lucrative careers fields by the end of 2022, beginning with careers in health and wellness. Adding this career exploration content will help guide career discovery and connect today’s businesses to tomorrow’s STEM professionals.

Creating a more robust tech workforce and helping students and lifelong learners improve critical thinking, skills and creativity is a direct response to the vital needs of our community. Through the power of connections, collaborations and communication, we can create a vibrant STEM community that is equitable to all and accessible for all.