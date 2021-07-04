Midlands Voices: Conservation, Nebraska agriculture go hand in hand

From the eastern wooded hills, to the open Sandhills, to rivers like the Platte that ribbon across our state, Nebraska has amazing spaces for birds and other wildlife to thrive. We take pride in these landscapes, and in the ranchers and other landowners that steward the land.

According to Audubon’s recent Natural Climate Solutions Report, “nearly 70% of grassland species are vulnerable to extinction due to climate change.” And since most natural grasslands have been converted for agricultural production, grassland birds are largely dependent on private landowners for the habitat they need to survive. Not only can ranchers and other landowners provide this habitat, they can do it while helping the environment and making money.