Midlands Voices: Conservation, Nebraska agriculture go hand in hand

From the eastern wooded hills, to the open Sandhills, to rivers like the Platte that ribbon across our state, Nebraska has amazing spaces for birds and other wildlife to thrive. We take pride in these landscapes, and in the ranchers and other landowners that steward the land.
According to Audubon’s recent Natural Climate Solutions Report, “nearly 70% of grassland species are vulnerable to extinction due to climate change.” And since most natural grasslands have been converted for agricultural production, grassland birds are largely dependent on private landowners for the habitat they need to survive. Not only can ranchers and other landowners provide this habitat, they can do it while helping the environment and making money.
The beauty of this plan comes from native plants; with such a deep root system, they are able to capture the carbon that’s in the air (the carbon that is contributing to the climate crisis) and store it in the soil. By utilizing the power of native plants and using management practices like prescribed burns and regenerative grazing that increase grasslands health, ranchers and other landowners can make a real difference for climate. Plus, it will increase the resiliency of their land and bolster their agriculture operation. Learn more about the Nebraska-specific data in Audubon’s Natural Climate Solutions Report at ne.audubon.org/natural-climate-solutions-report.
The findings in the report are why I support the federal legislation known as the Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA). This bill supports farmers and ranchers seeking to access the growing carbon market. It’s a tremendous opportunity for Nebraska’s agriculture community that will have substantial benefits to birds, and all of us, by capturing more carbon.
The GCSA has passed the Senate but still awaits a House vote. I want to thank Sen. Deb Fischer for her leadership in bringing this bill to the Senate and commend Congressmen Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry for cosponsoring in the House.
Kristal Stoner is executive director for Audubon Nebraska.