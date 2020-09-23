Midlands Voices: Constitution Week is a time to understand, appreciate our freedoms

It has been 223 years since 39 of the original 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention gathered to sign the newly formed United States Constitution, and 219 years since an insistent James Madison pushed Congress and the states to add 10 amendments defining the rights of free individuals to the Constitution. It is in that vein of insistence and hard work that in 1955 the “Daughters of the American Revolution” organization pushed for the study and teaching of the Constitution and drove Congress to create the observance of Constitution Week.
On Aug. 29, 1956, President Dwight Eisenhower signed Proclamation 3151 designating the period beginning Sept. 17 and ending Sept. 23 as Constitution Week.
The Proclamation stated, “Whereas on Sept. 17, 1787, after four months of debate, highlighted by sharp differences of view and by wise compromises, the outstanding leaders of our Republic, who were meeting in convention at Philadelphia, signed the Constitution of the United States of America; and
» “the story of the framing, signing, and adoption of that epochal document constitutes one of the most significant chapters in the history of our country; and
» “it is fitting that every American should reflect upon the vision and fortitude of our forebears in creating a charter designed ‘to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty’ for themselves and for the fortunate millions who were to follow them as citizens of this Nation; and
» “the Congress, by a joint resolution approved Aug. 2, 1956, has requested the President to set aside the week beginning Sept. 17 of each year as Constitution Week, a time for the contemplation and commemoration of the historic acts which resulted in the formation of our Constitution.”
Eisenhower went on to urge the people of the United States to observe that week with appropriate ceremonies and activities in their schools and churches, and in other suitable places, and to give solemn and grateful thought to that eventful week in September 1787 when our Constitution was signed, delivered to the Continental Congress, and made known to the people of the country, thus laying the foundation for the birth of a new nation.
The Nebraska Legislature during the 2019 session enacted Legislative Bill 399 to update sections 79-724 and 79-727 of our statutes concerning the duties of our schools in the instruction of American civics. As a result, those statutes say, Nebraska schools “shall conduct its activities, choose textbooks and arrange its curriculum in such a way that the youth of our state have the opportunity to become competent, responsible, patriotic and civil American citizens in the areas of our nation’s history, government, geography and economic system. Included is a dictate that in at least two of the three grades from the fifth grade to the eighth grade, students shall be instructed in a way that they will possess a deep understanding of and respect for both the Constitution of the United States and of Nebraska.”
Constitution Day, along with the days commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Native Americans and Thanksgiving, were added as holidays where schools must conduct appropriate patriotic exercises to celebrate them.
Schools are now required to either give each student the naturalization test used by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service prior to the completion of the eighth and twelfth grades, or they must require them to complete a project or paper on a person or event concerning one of the holidays that the school is required to observe or on a public meeting held by a government entity that the student attended. If you want to qualify the civics education that your child is receiving, have them complete the naturalization test; the results of their civics education will become immediately evident.
This week is set aside for us to pause and consider, not my or your constitutional rights, but the blessings given us through the Constitution of the United States of America, protecting all of our God-given rights.
Mike Groene, of North Platte, represents District 42 in the Nebraska Legislature. He chairs the Education Committee.
