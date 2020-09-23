Midlands Voices: Constitution Week is a time to understand, appreciate our freedoms

Eisenhower went on to urge the people of the United States to observe that week with appropriate ceremonies and activities in their schools and churches, and in other suitable places, and to give solemn and grateful thought to that eventful week in September 1787 when our Constitution was signed, delivered to the Continental Congress, and made known to the people of the country, thus laying the foundation for the birth of a new nation.

The Nebraska Legislature during the 2019 session enacted Legislative Bill 399 to update sections 79-724 and 79-727 of our statutes concerning the duties of our schools in the instruction of American civics. As a result, those statutes say, Nebraska schools “shall conduct its activities, choose textbooks and arrange its curriculum in such a way that the youth of our state have the opportunity to become competent, responsible, patriotic and civil American citizens in the areas of our nation’s history, government, geography and economic system. Included is a dictate that in at least two of the three grades from the fifth grade to the eighth grade, students shall be instructed in a way that they will possess a deep understanding of and respect for both the Constitution of the United States and of Nebraska.”