Midlands Voices: Cooperation on two-state solution is best for Middle East

What about Gaza? The scope of death and suffering in this most recent round of fighting is horrendous, and we all mourn the loss of innocent Palestinian lives and pray for a (sustained) ceasefire. What is being lost, however, is what Hamas has done to Gaza and to Gazans. Hamas is globally recognized as a terrorist organization, sponsored and trained by the extremist regime in Iran, which literally hides its weapons among and underneath its own people.

Hamas has shown through its actions that it has no respect for loss of life or any intention of improving the welfare of the Gaza people. If it did, when Israel withdrew completely from Gaza in 2005, Hamas would have spent its resources on infrastructure, schools and commerce instead of weaponry and hidden tunnels.

Hamas shoots its thousands of weapons intentionally and indiscriminately at Israeli civilians. While it is true that Israel has superior armaments, it nonetheless employs them only in response to the attacks upon its sovereignty and takes great pains not to harm the helpless. By protecting its citizens, Israel is doing what any country must do.