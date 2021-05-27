Midlands Voices: Cooperation on two-state solution is best for Middle East

The world has been riveted by the crisis on the ground in the Middle East. There is a lot of opinion out there painting this deeply complicated and longstanding conflict is simplistic terms. If only the lens through which many view the situation in Israel were so simple and bifurcated as some would have us believe. The reality on the ground, in fact, is complex and nuanced.
The fact remains that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East. Imperfect and messy (see American democracy) as nearly all democracies are, it is an exponential improvement over all of its autocratic neighbors. Non-Jews represent a non-trivial percent of the Israeli mosaic, including in its government body.
Are there issues in Israel of inequities and racism? Yes, as there are in all societies (see America). The eruption of violence and hatred seen in recent days in Israeli towns between Jewish and Arab residents is stark evidence that much more needs to be done to repair and improve the social fabric.
What about the Palestinians? Most American Jews and supporters of Israel believe in a future whereby Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side with peace, security and self-determination for both peoples. When this current crisis ebbs, both the Israeli and Palestinian Authority leadership need to find ways to constructively engage, build confidence and work toward a better today and a better tomorrow.
What about Gaza? The scope of death and suffering in this most recent round of fighting is horrendous, and we all mourn the loss of innocent Palestinian lives and pray for a (sustained) ceasefire. What is being lost, however, is what Hamas has done to Gaza and to Gazans. Hamas is globally recognized as a terrorist organization, sponsored and trained by the extremist regime in Iran, which literally hides its weapons among and underneath its own people.
Hamas has shown through its actions that it has no respect for loss of life or any intention of improving the welfare of the Gaza people. If it did, when Israel withdrew completely from Gaza in 2005, Hamas would have spent its resources on infrastructure, schools and commerce instead of weaponry and hidden tunnels.
Hamas shoots its thousands of weapons intentionally and indiscriminately at Israeli civilians. While it is true that Israel has superior armaments, it nonetheless employs them only in response to the attacks upon its sovereignty and takes great pains not to harm the helpless. By protecting its citizens, Israel is doing what any country must do.
The particular challenge Israel faces at this moment is how to deter Hamas from amassing greater and greater arsenals of sophisticated rockets to bombard Israeli civilians. Hamas escalated already brewing tensions and took a calculated risk to attempt to fill a power vacuum when President Abbas, leader of the Palestinian Authority, called off elections out of fear that he would lose power. Whereas Yasser Arafat and Fatah, and today’s Palestinian Authority, today representing mostly the West Bank, recognized Israel’s right to exist, Hamas, today controlling Gaza, is committed not only to the destruction of the state of Israel but to the elimination of Jews.
While it is fair to disagree with or oppose policies of a government, including Israel, it is simply an antisemitic trope to question the Jewish people’s right to sovereignty even while championing the national aspirations of other peoples.
Should there be two states? Israel and Palestine? I believe the answer is yes. It has always been the only realistic solution. However, it will never be achieved through violence. It can only happen when two willing parties, with two responsible leaders, are willing to take the journey together.
Fanning the flames with perversions of truth and seeking blame does not create allies. Misinformation and disinformation only lead to confusion. Arms are not what is needed, but hands. Hands willing to work together.
With news of a ceasefire, we can only hope that instead of an us-vs-them mentality, we can come together and constructively work for reconciliation and understanding.
Gary Nachman is Plain States regional director of ADL (the Anti-Defamation League).