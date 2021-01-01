Midlands Voices: Costly new prison isn't the solution Nebraska needs

Fortunately, this proposal is not a done deal. The decision rests with the Nebraska Legislature. State senators need to hear our voices. The question is quite simple: Does your state senator support shoveling at least $230 million into a massive prison, or do they prefer to make investments in alternatives to prison or doing more to support our great public schools or build wealth with economic development?

In addition to the capital construction costs, the proposal assumes the Department of Correctional Services would be able to staff the new prison despite the undeniable fact it can’t even staff its own facilities right now. The state has tried bussing workers and cash giveaways, yet it remains mired in a cycle of high turnover, mandatory overtime and understaffing. State senators are already asking the right tough questions about these staffing issues that put front-line workers in an untenable position of being forced to work long hours with little support.

We must also acknowledge that we are in a moment that demands moral action. Large segments of our prison population struggle with mental illness or substance abuse problems. Almost one in 10 kids in Nebraska will have a parent in the criminal justice system. People of color are drastically overrepresented—an injustice linked to systemic racism.