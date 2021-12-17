Midlands Voices: COVID vaccination should not be a team sport

As chief medical officer of CHI Health, I have had an amazing experience working with many brave people caring for patients with COVID-19. I’ve also witnessed many tragic stories of death and suffering from this disease. One of the greatest tragedies has been seeing people die prematurely because they chose not to be vaccinated.

My observation is that the position people take on this disease has become a team sport. People have chosen early on to be on the anti-vax team or the pro-vax team.

It is not at all surprising that we have responded to the COVID-19 vaccine this way. Many major controversial issues in our country today are supported by half the population and opposed by the other half. I think this demonstrates humans are inherently team-oriented, and it is often very difficult to change teams. Keep in mind, it took $50 million to get Tom Brady to change teams.