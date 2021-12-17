Midlands Voices: COVID vaccination should not be a team sport

As chief medical officer of CHI Health, I have had an amazing experience working with many brave people caring for patients with COVID-19. I’ve also witnessed many tragic stories of death and suffering from this disease. One of the greatest tragedies has been seeing people die prematurely because they chose not to be vaccinated.
My observation is that the position people take on this disease has become a team sport. People have chosen early on to be on the anti-vax team or the pro-vax team.
It is not at all surprising that we have responded to the COVID-19 vaccine this way. Many major controversial issues in our country today are supported by half the population and opposed by the other half. I think this demonstrates humans are inherently team-oriented, and it is often very difficult to change teams. Keep in mind, it took $50 million to get Tom Brady to change teams.
My point is that COVID-19 vaccinations should not be a team sport. Eighty percent of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated and more than 90% of patients needing a ventilator in ICUs are unvaccinated. We have about 600 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Nebraska. That would be fewer than 90 hospitalized patients in Nebraska today if those patients had been vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die of a COVID-19 infection than those that are vaccinated.
There were many valid reasons for hesitancy early on in the vaccine era. Not everyone was convinced of the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.
We have now been studying COVID-19 vaccines for well over a year, hundreds of millions of doses have been administered, and today we have a much better understanding of how safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are. If you have chosen not to be vaccinated, I ask that you please rethink your reasons for being on the anti-vax team and recognize that those reasons probably no longer exist.
Regardless of your team’s position on vaccines, no one wants any teammate or opponent to lose a loved one prematurely. COVID-19 vaccines are our best chance to stop this disease.