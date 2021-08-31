Midlands Voices: Create a community-wide coalition to boost tree planting in Omaha area

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District would like to thank Rick Galusha for his recent column “We can come together to make a difference even after the storm has passed.” We agree. Not only would the city of Omaha benefit from a dedicated community tree planting program or campaign — so would the entire state of Nebraska.

Galusha noted, and we all witnessed, how the community came together following the devastation of many of Omaha’s trees due to recent hurricane-force winds.

Nebraska has always dealt with extreme weather, and the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events are expected to increase even more. We will continue to need to replace trees lost to storms, as well as the emerald ash borer, and we thank the City of Omaha for adding funding to its budget amendments for these purposes. However, we need the creation of a more proactive multi-organizational solution — a grand coalition to create a strategic community-wide plan for planting trees throughout the area and beyond.