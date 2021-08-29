Midlands Voices: Criminal convictions by algorithm are ruining innocent lives

If you think Michael Williams experience with Shotspotter was an anomaly, let us remind you of Nijeer Parks (11 days in jail for a false facial recognition match) and Robert Williams (arrested in front of his wife and daughter via false facial recognition) as just two more public examples of the — literally — countless victims.

Each of these men was falsely accused of committing a crime, in whole or in part, because of algorithmic processes with known biases and error rates. That these men were also African American is not a coincidence. The impact of algorithmic errors will most often and harshly impact people of color. (Facial recognition technology, for example, is known to have a higher error rate for darker faces.) And even beyond error rates, algorithmic bias is rampant. Algorithms that claim to “predict” crime are simply using historical data (about a suspect’s identity or location) to make guesses about the future. Which means the criminal justice system’s problematic historical treatment of citizens of color — ironically and tragically — becomes today’s “encoded evidence” of criminality (which is why legal scholar Margaret Hu has dubbed this high-tech system of racial discrimination “Algorithmic Jim Crow.”)