Midlands Voices: Criminal justice reform must include a modern penitentiary

Recent editorials in both the Omaha World-Herald (“Nebraska has much work to do before it contemplates a new prison“) and the Lincoln Journal Star (“New prison should wait until other efforts tried“) suggest that replacing the state penitentiary in Lincoln is about adding prison capacity to address overcrowding.
This is simply not true. The proposal to replace the state penitentiary is simply that: a replacement.
Currently, there are 1,304 inmates housed at the state penitentiary. The proposed replacement prison is designed to house 1,512 inmates, while the state penitentiary would be shut down. These additional beds will not materially address our population issues.
As I noted in my State of the State address, the existing penitentiary was built over 150 years ago. Our state penitentiary suffers from poor security sightlines, outdated technology, inadequate support spaces for programming (as well as food service and recreation), and a crumbling infrastructure. Just last fall, more than 1,300 inmates in our state penitentiary went without running water over a span of three days due to corroded old pipes.
It is dishonest to smear our state prisons as “badly overcrowded, dangerously understaffed hellholes,” without also acknowledging that a key step to improving them requires breaking ground on a replacement facility. A modern facility will improve the quality of life for inmates and security for our corrections officers. Who would be against that?
Some believe we should address physical plant issues at the penitentiary instead of pursuing a replacement facility. But efforts to repair, renovate or replace buildings on the existing campus are estimated to cost $220 million, and they would be exceptionally more challenging. For starters, working within a secure perimeter with no place to move inmates during construction would undoubtedly pose complications and heighten security concerns.
From other examples involving aged buildings, we know that expenses tend to exceed initial expectations — sometimes significantly. In 2014, the Nebraska Legislature voted to renovate the state Capitol’s HVAC system at a cost of $78 million. Since then, the project’s costs have grown to over $116.5 million. Digging into a nearly 100-year-old building revealed issues unforeseen to contractors at the time of estimate. Imagine the many unforeseen issues contractors would face if we renovated our 150-year-old state penitentiary.
We are well beyond slapping a Band-Aid on this issue.
Our corrections officers deserve the safer work environment that a modern penitentiary would provide. And our inmates shouldn’t be housed in a facility where they must wonder if the water is going to work. If our goal is to provide people with the best opportunity for success upon reentry, then we must be willing to admit that the state penitentiary no longer adequately serves that end and must be replaced.