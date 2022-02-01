Midlands Voices: Criminal justice reform must include a modern penitentiary

It is dishonest to smear our state prisons as “badly overcrowded, dangerously understaffed hellholes,” without also acknowledging that a key step to improving them requires breaking ground on a replacement facility. A modern facility will improve the quality of life for inmates and security for our corrections officers. Who would be against that?

Some believe we should address physical plant issues at the penitentiary instead of pursuing a replacement facility. But efforts to repair, renovate or replace buildings on the existing campus are estimated to cost $220 million, and they would be exceptionally more challenging. For starters, working within a secure perimeter with no place to move inmates during construction would undoubtedly pose complications and heighten security concerns.

From other examples involving aged buildings, we know that expenses tend to exceed initial expectations — sometimes significantly. In 2014, the Nebraska Legislature voted to renovate the state Capitol’s HVAC system at a cost of $78 million. Since then, the project’s costs have grown to over $116.5 million. Digging into a nearly 100-year-old building revealed issues unforeseen to contractors at the time of estimate. Imagine the many unforeseen issues contractors would face if we renovated our 150-year-old state penitentiary.