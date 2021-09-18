Midlands Voices: Criminals use sophisticated job scams to bilk the unsuspecting

Besides unwittingly fencing stolen goods, victims usually fill out W2s, providing their Social Security number and other identifying information and giving their “employers” the means to steal both their money and their identity.

Perhaps the most infuriating thing about such hoaxes is that justice is often elusive. Most of these scams are perpetrated by experienced and well-funded crime gangs that reside offshore, making law enforcement action frustratingly challenging. So, sadly, we can expect such crimes to continue and to become increasingly sophisticated.

Scammers exploit our naïveté, so our best line of defense is awareness. Here are some ways to avoid becoming a victim:

Ignore “work-from-home” jobs that involve receiving and reshipping packages. These are probably scams.

Be suspicious of “mystery shopping” or “secret shopping” positions or jobs that pay you to wrap your vehicle with advertisements for products. Most of them are scams, too.

Don’t fall for a fake check. BBB isn’t aware of any legitimate employer that sends applicants checks to deposit and then forward cash to a third party.