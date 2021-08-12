Midlands Voices: Critical race theory deepened racial understanding for our UNO class

We are writing to respond to those who are concerned about the impact of critical race theory (CRT) in the classroom, and to thank those who have come out in support of academic freedom in the University of Nebraska system, including the Omaha World-Herald editorial board and NU President Carter. We write this because we have experience in graduate school courses at the University of Nebraska at Omaha in which CRT was prominently placed in the curriculum. Our opinions in no way reflect the University of Nebraska at Omaha and are those of the authors alone.
We represent a range of backgrounds, and each of us feels compelled to write in opposition to a ban on CRT in the university curriculum. We write this letter collectively because the inclusion of CRT in our courses was useful for us as professionals, it was a crucial part of our university experience, and it united our classmates across race and ethnic backgrounds to make Nebraska better and brighter.
Learning about CRT was among the most impactful experiences in our university careers. CRT helped us to identify how we relate to structures of racism, how oppression works, and how we can be part of a society-wide effort to deconstruct racism. Through various channels, students writing this letter have provided course feedback to university administration arguing that courses that included CRT should be a requirement for their graduate degrees because of its usefulness for creating a stronger economy and government in Nebraska.
Not only is CRT useful for business and government leaders, but it is also an important part of the university mission. Learning about CRT made us more aware of the importance of racial consciousness by having open and honest conversations about racial equality. Higher education has the responsibility to provide students the space to talk openly about these issues and help identify solutions regardless of the ideas’ origins.
Throughout our experiences in academia, we have been introduced to the idea that the university system focuses first on the writing and thinking of the great research institutions in Europe and the U.S. A dedication to academic freedom means expanding that focus to include a wide variety of writers, thinkers, mathematicians and philosophers in a contested marketplace of ideas. CRT is a vital booth in this marketplace because the theory can go beyond theoretical hand-wringing about a lack of diverse voices. It provides a framework to introduce the valuable ideas and valid experiences of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) by listening to and learning from multiple racial perspectives.
In addition to being at the heart of the university mission and useful for those who drive Nebraska’s economy, CRT is a unifying force. It may be easy for people who have never been properly introduced to CRT to dismiss it as “divisive.” Our experience with CRT in the classroom was the exact opposite. At the beginning of our courses, we worked together to create a set of classroom norms to ensure the space remained respectful and productive to progress. Our introduction to CRT was among the most inclusive experiences we had in our graduate curricula. BIPOC and White students alike were welcomed to share their life experiences, and it was never a space where we felt compelled to “perform” for others. The acceptance of our experiences made everyone a credible resource in the classroom as we worked to recognize the expertise that all students bring in their nuanced and diverse racial identities.
Sharing these experiences created a sense of unity and camaraderie among us. We listened more deeply to one another and began to process and understand our mutual struggles and pride. If discussions of race feel divisive in the U.S., then Americans could learn a lot from the authentic unity CRT helped to create in our classrooms.
Our experiences with CRT did not divide us; instead, honest discussions about our past and present challenged, enlightened and united us. CRT provided us invaluable tools to be agents of change with concrete actions to dismantle racism and strive for equality in every facet of our lives. That is why we urge the Board of Regents to guarantee that future students should be allowed the same transformative educational experiences we have shared.
Nuri Heckler, J.D., Ph.D., is an assistant professor in public administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Yuriko Doku, Franecia Jay, Samantha Larson, Stephanie Niverson and Allison Starr are graduate students at UNO.