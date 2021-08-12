Midlands Voices: Critical race theory deepened racial understanding for our UNO class

Not only is CRT useful for business and government leaders, but it is also an important part of the university mission. Learning about CRT made us more aware of the importance of racial consciousness by having open and honest conversations about racial equality. Higher education has the responsibility to provide students the space to talk openly about these issues and help identify solutions regardless of the ideas’ origins.

Throughout our experiences in academia, we have been introduced to the idea that the university system focuses first on the writing and thinking of the great research institutions in Europe and the U.S. A dedication to academic freedom means expanding that focus to include a wide variety of writers, thinkers, mathematicians and philosophers in a contested marketplace of ideas. CRT is a vital booth in this marketplace because the theory can go beyond theoretical hand-wringing about a lack of diverse voices. It provides a framework to introduce the valuable ideas and valid experiences of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) by listening to and learning from multiple racial perspectives.