Midlands Voices: Critical race theory is contrary to important Nebraska values

Far too often in higher education, critical race theory is not taught as just one of many conflicting, disprovable theories. The concern is that, today, it is preached as a universal truth across many academic disciplines, even those having nothing to do with race. Its proponents shut down any opposition with empty charges of ignorance and oppression, not unlike the attacks my resolution’s opponents have leveled against me.

Anyone who doubts that critical race theory is being forced on American college students today is not paying attention. In fact, just last week, a liberal student-athlete advocacy group criticizing my resolution stated that critical race theory should “remain a central pillar of our curriculum.” We need to act to protect free inquiry and defend the prerogatives of students and staff who want no part in this divisive, discriminatory, anti-American ideology.

My resolution does not violate anyone’s academic freedom or inhibit any campus speech. The resolution prohibits only instruction that is one-sided or mandatory. It says that nobody should be subjected to this extreme ideology as a result of a graduation requirement, curriculum standard, or mandatory training. It states, plainly and clearly, that the University of Nebraska should play no role in forcing critical race theory on anyone — students, faculty or staff.