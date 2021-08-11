Midlands Voices: Critical race theory is contrary to important Nebraska values

In Nebraska, we can disagree with our neighbors on important issues without hostility or intimidation. That’s the Nebraska way, and it’s how free, open discourse should be conducted on University of Nebraska campuses. The approach of critical race theory’s proponents runs counter to these aims, and that is why I believe the University of Nebraska Board of Regents must act to address it. That is why I’ve introduced a Board of Regents resolution supporting academic freedom and opposing any effort in the university system to force critical race theory on anyone.
Critical race theory teaches that the majority in this country actively, systemically oppresses racial minorities. It promotes false, divisive narratives about our nation’s founding. It teaches that capitalism is an extension of racism, and holds that foundational American values, like hard work, grit and resilience, are unjust and should not be rewarded.
Worst of all, critical race theory promotes discrimination based on race. One of critical race theory’s leading proponents, Ibram Kendi, has even written, “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.” Critical race theory explicitly advocates for discrimination as a solution. I and the majority of Nebraskans find its positions to be fundamentally wrong and polar opposite to how we live in this state, as neighbors helping neighbors.
Far too often in higher education, critical race theory is not taught as just one of many conflicting, disprovable theories. The concern is that, today, it is preached as a universal truth across many academic disciplines, even those having nothing to do with race. Its proponents shut down any opposition with empty charges of ignorance and oppression, not unlike the attacks my resolution’s opponents have leveled against me.
Anyone who doubts that critical race theory is being forced on American college students today is not paying attention. In fact, just last week, a liberal student-athlete advocacy group criticizing my resolution stated that critical race theory should “remain a central pillar of our curriculum.” We need to act to protect free inquiry and defend the prerogatives of students and staff who want no part in this divisive, discriminatory, anti-American ideology.
My resolution does not violate anyone’s academic freedom or inhibit any campus speech. The resolution prohibits only instruction that is one-sided or mandatory. It says that nobody should be subjected to this extreme ideology as a result of a graduation requirement, curriculum standard, or mandatory training. It states, plainly and clearly, that the University of Nebraska should play no role in forcing critical race theory on anyone — students, faculty or staff.
Academic freedom is not one-sided; it demands a free, fair exchange of ideas between instructors and students without fear of consequences for voicing a differing opinion. Critical race theory should not be forced on our students and staff as if it were unquestionable fact. Students should be free to debate and dissent from critical race theory without fear of silencing, retribution or being labelled an “oppressor.” They should also be free to avoid the concept of critical race theory altogether without penalty if they choose.
My position is very clear: I believe the Board of Regents needs to pass this resolution to preserve academic freedom, restore balance in classrooms, and maintain the trust of parents and taxpayers. We are accountable to the people of Nebraska, and they are demanding we take this issue seriously. Nebraskans deserve the confidence of knowing their hard-earned tax dollars cannot be used to force critical race theory on anyone, that our students are being well educated, and that our university system respects our Nebraska values.
Jim Pillen is a University of Nebraska regent. He is a pork operation owner, veterinarian and candidate in the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary.