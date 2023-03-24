I found out I was pregnant my sophomore year of high school. I knew immediately I did not want to be pregnant. I was a straight-A student and played sports.

And I was the victim of rape. And I felt pressure to protect the abuser who raped me.

There was one answer: I chose abortion.

My abortion was the culmination of years of abuse from a pedophile who began grooming me when I was 14. I was raped for the first time at 15. I believed he was using protection every time he raped me, but he wasn’t.

While I was legally old enough to consent to sex, I was not old enough to make the decision to end my pregnancy independently. So, I made the decision to use the judicial bypass process in Omaha to make this decision independently without notifying my parents. Abortion was clearly and unequivocally the best choice for me.

I worked with a lawyer who helped me access a judicial bypass — effectively getting emancipated for the purposes of receiving abortion care without parental notification. I met with a lawyer, then a judge and then had to wait after listening to a mandated phone call before accessing the abortion I needed.

With the current proposed abortion ban, I wouldn’t have been able to have an abortion with the red tape created by the judicial bypass process. Most people don’t realize they are pregnant at about six weeks, let alone have time to go through a lengthy judicial bypass process. Without the option of judicial bypass, I would have tried anything — dangerous, life threatening or otherwise — to end my pregnancy.

I needed access to safe abortion and the proposed near-total abortion ban would have eliminated that possibility for me.

There are so many abortion stories surrounded by tragedy, and stories about wanted babies who would never survive. Stories wrapped up in incest and abuse like mine. And stories of people who just weren’t ready to start or expand their family.

My abortion allowed me to finish high school at the top of my class, escape from my abuser, go on to college and eventually complete my master’s degree in business administration. I now have a successful career and a beautiful family with two kids that I was prepared for: physically, emotionally, spiritually and financially.

Failing to obtain an abortion not only would have prevented me from achieving the things that I did, but it would force me to deal with the insurmountable reality of having my own child abused by their father. You see, my rapist later went on to rape his own daughter.

It is unbelievably cruel that Nebraska lawmakers believe that they know better than me what is best for my health and my life.

Banning abortions won’t stop them from happening, it simply makes abortion exponentially more difficult for people to access the health care they need.

Consider the deep impacts that this near total abortion ban will have on Nebraska families. The fight is far from over, and we need Nebraskans to fight tooth and nail to maintain our bodily autonomy and control over our futures.

Speak up and tell your legislator to vote against this dangerous legislation.