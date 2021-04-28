Midlands Voices: Data on the scale of the climate crisis — and the need to move quickly

The same goes for many other countries that we have not even mentioned yet: Bangladesh, Australia, Japan, Canada, Russia, India, Indonesia, all of Africa. Some of these countries have sizable populations (India: 1.3 billion; Indonesia, 320 million; Bangladesh, 160 million; Nigeria, 140 million).

Many of these people live in the tropics, with hot, humid summers, where air conditioning would be very nice, but at present is an unaffordable luxury. Anyone who has lived through a New Delhi pre-monsoon summer knows what I mean. To reduce worldwide emissions, are we, in Nebraska, going to give up our summer air conditioning, or are all of us going to find new ways to supply electricity from renewable resources, such as sun and wind, rather than dirty coal? Our utility, OPPD, is already moving off of coal and into sun and wind, to a limited extent.

Back to President Biden’s pledge: More than half of our new cars, trucks and SUVs would have to be powered by electricity. Whenever you see that magic wand, ask where the electricity comes from. We do not yet have enough electric power produced by wind and solar power to make a dent in demand if oil-based gasoline is eliminated. To do that enormously good deed, we will need new infrastructure, probably at least partially funded by Uncle Sam.