I am a junior in high school and the past few months have been incredibly stressful for me as I start making decisions about where I’ll go to college and what I want my future to look like.

I’m constantly looking for scholarship opportunities because secondary education has become so expensive, and I don’t know how else I’ll be able to afford college without taking on massive amounts of student debt. This has been worsened with the threat of a recession looming over my family and our nation.

However, what is impacting my life decisions more than the cost of college, is the cost of climate inaction. It won’t matter if I’m able to leave college and graduate school debt-free if my life savings have to go into repairing my house after a flood or wildfire. It won’t matter if I receive my education from a world-class institution when our country starts to experience food shortages, and everyone is struggling to put food on the table.

The truth of the matter is, no one will be able to escape the effects of climate change because the environment doesn’t care what degree you hold or stocks you own.

Ahead of their shareholder meeting on May 6, I’m calling on Berkshire Hathaway to live up to their reputation and stop polluting our planet before it’s too late.

Just as I’m looking ahead and trying to save money now so I won’t wake up one day with thousands of dollars in debt, politicians and corporations like Berkshire Hathaway ought to have the foresight to recognize the investments they make in clean energy today will save them heartache and money in the future.

The numbers sound scary now for how much it will cost to avoid irreversible climate change, but they are nothing compared to the cost of inaction. The inland hurricane my home state of Iowa experienced a few years ago, called a derecho, was the costliest thunderstorm in our nation’s history at $11 billion. These storms will become more frequent and expensive if we do not take action.

It is easy to see that diverting away from fossil fuels is a smart and necessary investment, but the “brightest investors of our time” refuse to acknowledge this. Take Berkshire Hathaway, for example, a company that has been heralded as the blueprint for a successful business. Yet, they are one of our nation’s largest polluting companies. Their only way to address their carbon footprint is by transitioning Iowa to “100% renewable energy.” However, they still have five active coal plants in my state that make them Iowa’s biggest carbon polluter. They don’t have plans to retire these plants until 2049, which is much too late. Their coal plants have caused 195 premature deaths, making their coal fleet the third deadliest in the country.

Currently, Berkshire Hathaway is lagging far behind in sustainability investments, but they have the opportunity to restore their reputation for being leaders in investment by taking meaningful steps to create a stable environment, and in turn, a more stable economy. This starts by shutting down their coal plants.

Smart investing means looking beyond the present and considering long term impacts of actions one makes today. The leaders at Berkshire Hathaway must stop focusing on immediate gains they can obtain by proceeding with business as usual, and instead set their eyes on the horizon.

My future looks bleak, but it doesn’t have to. The value of Berkshire Hathaway stocks will plummet amidst a changing climate, but they don’t have to. Berkshire Hathaway can protect their shareholders and my future by cleaning their vision and making the necessary investments in clean energy that will more than pay off in the end.

That’s all, now I better get back to studying because the scariest thing in my future should be college applications.