Midlands Voices: Demand for electricity is on dramatic upswing; we need reliable power

There are many facets to the national debate over fossil fuels vs. renewables in the electricity system, but probably none is more important than the extent to which an aging electricity transmission network is placing a limit on the nation’s use of solar and wind energy.
Fortunately, in Nebraska and across the Midwest, nuclear power and coal are playing a key role in electricity generation, something we can’t afford to overlook.
Beginning in June, power systems in many parts of the country set a record for electricity consumption. Grids across the country were stretched to the breaking point by a combination of more intense weather conditions, reliance on intermittent renewables, and the premature retirement of some fossil fuel and nuclear plants. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), there has been a doubling of the size of solar-generating capacity over the past three years, accounting for 58% of all new generation added in the United States.
The good news is that there was enough power for homes and businesses. The reason was the performance of coal and nuclear plants, which filled the gaps left by the under-performance of renewables during high demand for electricity. The nation’s nuclear plants provided power continuously.
But increased use of coal was crucial. From Pennsylvania to Arizona, coal made the difference between energy availability and rolling blackouts. For example, in the Southwest Power Pool, which includes Nebraska, coal use rose 42%.
In California, the state with the largest amount of solar power, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered companies owning backup diesel generators to operate them nonstop when electricity demand is high in order to avoid power shortages.
The chief lesson from the power crisis was the value of dispatchable power to ensure fuel diversity in meeting electricity demand. EIA predicts that the need for electric power will rise significantly as the production and use of electric vehicles grows. Which is why we’re hearing that Ford plans to build three battery factories and an electric truck plant. General Motors is building four battery plants. And other automakers are also ramping up EV production.
As the grid incorporates an increasing amount of variable solar and wind power, a vast new network of transmission infrastructure and storage will be needed — more than 200,000 miles of high-voltage transmission need to be built and an estimated 120 gigawatts of storage added to the grid.
Currently the path ahead for renewables is uncertain, because wind and solar energy are unpredictable. On some days the wind blows but on others the air is still. On those days when the weather isn’t cooperating, it’s not hard to see why power from fossil fuels and nuclear energy are especially important, because the technology for storing a large amount of renewable energy on the grid is not yet available. And that is precisely why we need to re-examine our expectations for solar and wind.
So what sort of energy mix is needed to meet our economic and environmental goals? Clearly, a diversity of fuels. We can’t abandon fossil fuels and nuclear power. Energy experts project that by mid-century, U.S. electricity demand will increase about 30%. We face multi-decade problems and solutions. Accomplishing what we need will take advances in technology along with teamwork to work through the challenges ahead and to take the steps necessary for any solution to become practical.
Barry Butterfield, of Omaha, is a retired engineer and emeritus member of the American Nuclear Society.