Midlands Voices: Demand for electricity is on dramatic upswing; we need reliable power

In California, the state with the largest amount of solar power, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered companies owning backup diesel generators to operate them nonstop when electricity demand is high in order to avoid power shortages.

The chief lesson from the power crisis was the value of dispatchable power to ensure fuel diversity in meeting electricity demand. EIA predicts that the need for electric power will rise significantly as the production and use of electric vehicles grows. Which is why we’re hearing that Ford plans to build three battery factories and an electric truck plant. General Motors is building four battery plants. And other automakers are also ramping up EV production.

As the grid incorporates an increasing amount of variable solar and wind power, a vast new network of transmission infrastructure and storage will be needed — more than 200,000 miles of high-voltage transmission need to be built and an estimated 120 gigawatts of storage added to the grid.