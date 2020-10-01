Midlands Voices: Democratic leaders support Kleine and constructive racial dialogue

This letter was signed by Chuck Hassebrook, 2014 Democratic nominee for Nebraska governor; former U.S. Sens. and Govs. Bob Kerrey and Ben Nelson; former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford; Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray; and former State Sen. Bob Krist, 2018 Democratic nominee for Nebraska governor.

We were disappointed in the condemnation of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine by the Nebraska Democratic Party.

In our polarized nation, it is critical to first seek the truth, because events do not always conform to any ideology, nor fit what our political view would lead us to believe. Mr. Kleine’s actions demonstrate an earnest search for truth, as did his call for a special prosecutor and grand jury.

Don Kleine has done much to help low-income defendants, including African Americans. His values, record and behavior are beyond reproach. Nor do we see any basis to attack the integrity of the grand jury or special prosecutor Fred Franklin. People of goodwill and conscience can reach different conclusions in a difficult case where multiple parties, including Jake Gardner and James Scurlock, took provocative actions that contributed to the tragedy.