Midlands Voices: Democrats address real issues; Republicans peddle distractions

As a mom of three kids, I know the costs of quality child care are a major financial burden for families. The average cost of out-of-home child care is nearly $12,000 a year for a toddler. That means that a Nebraska family earning $50,000 a year with two young children would spend nearly 50% of their income on child care for just one year. We have to do better by our kids and working moms and dads. In Nebraska, the Build Back Better Act will provide access to child care for more than 140,000 kids five years and under. Real results for our kids.

Our middle child had speech and language delays when she was little, which meant she qualified for one of the few preschool slots our public school had in the community giving her the tools to succeed. Every child across Nebraska should have access to preschool. Under the Build Back Better Act, parents will be able to send their children to preschool, giving kids a head start on their education and saving families money.

The Democrats’ plan will also reduce health care premiums for more than 9 million Americans. In Nebraska, that means 18,000 uninsured people will gain coverage and 18,600 will save hundreds of dollars per year.