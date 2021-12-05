Midlands Voices: Democrats sidestep the fiscal and social costs of their radical agenda

Jane Kleeb’s sloppy defense (Midlands Voices, Nov. 28) of Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” plan is in desperate need of a fact check. Playing the same worn-out talking points on repeat doesn’t make them true.
President Biden and Ms. Kleeb want to break all-time spending records and radically remake American society. They should at least tell Nebraskans the truth about their plan.
Claim: In support of the mega-spending the White House is forcing through Congress, Ms. Kleeb claims that the bill “will not add to our national debt.”
Fact: That’s laughably false. The Congressional Budget Office — nonpartisan analysts President Biden has praised in the past as “the gold standard” — estimates that the bill would add $367 billion to the budget deficit. And if congressional Democrats succeed in making this permanent, it would mean spending roughly an additional $5 trillion over the next 10 years.
Our debt is already out of control; we need honest accounting and fiscal discipline — just like we practice in our homes. Everyone knows that adding to our debt is irresponsible, but politicians in D.C. are relying on magic math to conceal how their spending will do just that.
Ms. Kleeb also conveniently fails to mention our inflation dilemma. The truth is, inflation is a huge, immoral tax on Americans. This year, under President Biden, inflation rose by 6.2 percent — outpacing most of the world.
The victims of inflation aren’t “big corporations.” They’re everyone whose grocery bills are skyrocketing. Inflation is hurting Nebraska’s families, and Democratic leadership isn’t proposing any real solutions. The politicians just keep scribbling IOUs.
Claim: Ms. Kleeb praises the Build Back Better Act’s education provision for its “universal” preschool scheme.
Fact: There is nothing “universal” about this. Under the bill, day cares and preschools at churches are prohibited from getting federal funding. President Biden’s plan will discriminate against tons of Nebraska families who use religious options for their kids. In fact, the majority of American parents who rely on child care today use religiously affiliated services.
This kind of central planning is going to distort the market and drive up prices for families, not just those that choose religious options. It’s arrogant social engineering combined with anti-religious bias.
The whole point of the First Amendment is to protect Americans from religious discrimination. The government isn’t supposed to tell you how to worship God or what values to teach your kids. In America, you decide how to raise your own kids — but the Biden administration is saying, “We’ll decide for you.”
Claim: Ms. Kleeb also insists that “No American earning less than $400,000 a year will pay more in taxes.”
Fact: This is demonstrably false. Howard Gleckman, a scholar at a left-leaning think tank, has said that, under this plan, up to 30% of middle-income families will pay more taxes in 2022.
Plus, the bill supercharges funding for the Internal Revenue Service, and the CBO says that this could result in a million more annual IRS audits. Lots of hard-working families are going to get caught in bureaucracy’s crosshairs.
This big government bill will have disastrous results for the American people. Giant spending packages won’t solve the economic problems COVID caused, and their social engineering plans are at odds with American values. Americans elected President Biden because they wanted a return to normalcy — not because they wanted a new FDR to revolutionize our entire country.
Instead of responding to the real world, Democratic leaders in D.C. are forging ahead with remaking every aspect of American life. Even Democratic pollsters are warning that this activist focus on social revolution is alienating voters. The economy is the number one issue for Americans right now, not the latest fad in radical chic.
Nebraskans want a strong economy and a limited government. But the Biden Administration is offering inflation, overregulation and self-serving spin. Instead of being honest about the massive changes they are imposing on us, they’re peddling distortions and lies. Facts matter. This is no way to run a country.
Ben Sasse is the junior U.S. senator for Nebraska.