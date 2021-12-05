Midlands Voices: Democrats sidestep the fiscal and social costs of their radical agenda

This kind of central planning is going to distort the market and drive up prices for families, not just those that choose religious options. It’s arrogant social engineering combined with anti-religious bias.

The whole point of the First Amendment is to protect Americans from religious discrimination. The government isn’t supposed to tell you how to worship God or what values to teach your kids. In America, you decide how to raise your own kids — but the Biden administration is saying, “We’ll decide for you.”

Claim: Ms. Kleeb also insists that “No American earning less than $400,000 a year will pay more in taxes.”

Fact: This is demonstrably false. Howard Gleckman, a scholar at a left-leaning think tank, has said that, under this plan, up to 30% of middle-income families will pay more taxes in 2022.

Plus, the bill supercharges funding for the Internal Revenue Service, and the CBO says that this could result in a million more annual IRS audits. Lots of hard-working families are going to get caught in bureaucracy’s crosshairs.