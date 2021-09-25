Midlands Voices: Despite their rhetoric, universities fail to provide well-rounded education

What is the purpose of university requirements beside those for one’s degree? Consider this contrast between conditions now and university systems 30 years ago.
Back then, we anticipated that the majority of college grads in the freewheeling American economy would hold five to 10 different jobs in their working careers. This was contrasted with Japan, where a person was hired out of college into a firm in which both parties expected a “till death do us part” relationship. These differences were a big source of the difference between the American university’s wider range of requirements and the more constricted tracks in Japan.
The range of requirements in the usual American college was to ensure that the graduates had experience with numerous diverse disciplines and ways of thinking, which would allow them both the flexibility their working careers were likely to require, as well as a more well-rounded “thinking outside the box” flexibility in whatever particulars life cast them into. The Japanese university aimed at preparatory tooling for one’s expected career, which would itself ensure their life.
The large number of American colleges and universities no longer have their old aims, really. Of course, they have not changed their advertising, but what is under the diploma is quite different. This is not to say we have become more like Japan; we have not. We have compromised on the worst of both worlds.
Universities still pretend to offer “flexible education” validating their general studies programs, but don’t require practice at diverse disciplined ways of thinking. For instance, the newest general studies program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney requires a “genuinely multi-disciplinary,” “process-oriented” first-year seminar. It is to be taught by professors from three different departments. (UNL and UNO have their own brand of this foolishness, from which UNK has learned much. The important concept here is “branding.”)
What this means really is that a professor of physical education and a professor of recreation can get together with any third person, maybe someone from elsewhere in the college of education, to offer this multi-disciplinary course, or we have finance, accounting and management together, or management, marketing, and industrial technology. Clearly there is not going to be a wide divergence in the “processes” practiced in these “multi-disciplinary” courses.
Another example of advertising multi-disciplinary flexibility while producing a narrower tooling is what passes for ethics at the university. UNK has courses in medical ethics, business ethics, social work ethics and just plain old ethics; the first three are taught by professors in biology, business and social work; the last, by philosophers.
The first three, at their best, would give the students experience in considering special problems of their projected field. So, a distinct tooling for a distinct practical purpose. What such courses can’t do, or even advertise themselves as doing, is disciplined examination of the variety of ethical principles, or of the more basic general problems like the relationship of happiness to moral goodness, or the variety of claims as to what makes up each of those.
In any other field one would wonder how a person can take what seems a specialized course without taking the more general one, but that is clearly a philosophical red herring. The administrations (of UNK and the NU system), when asked about such seeming foolishness, offer no response. But even those not into fishing can see this way of “general education” does nothing to require “thinking outside of the tackle box” of one’s proposed particular job. What bait will work for red herring?
Previously, general requirements made such foolishness less easy to accomplish. But now requiring courses outside one’s major cannot solve the problem, since the humanities themselves are playing at the “school-to-work” model — narrowing the students’ university course work to the hoped for career. So, for history, those aiming at medical careers may take a “history of medicine” course and consider the variety of methods and tools in their particular dust-bin. Or, one’s literature requirement can be a course on zombies, preparing them for weird medical conditions.
Clearly, far from preparing the student for a wide variety of challenges in life — or even a variety of jobs — the present arrangement keeps the student in the toolbox they sign up for, discouraging all significant practice of diverse disciplines, which might allow them to escape in any other way than by entertainment. That last, however, we do advertise: College will be fun!
Gene Fendt is Albertus Magnus Professor of Philosophy at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.