Midlands Voices: Despite their rhetoric, universities fail to provide well-rounded education

Universities still pretend to offer “flexible education” validating their general studies programs, but don’t require practice at diverse disciplined ways of thinking. For instance, the newest general studies program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney requires a “genuinely multi-disciplinary,” “process-oriented” first-year seminar. It is to be taught by professors from three different departments. (UNL and UNO have their own brand of this foolishness, from which UNK has learned much. The important concept here is “branding.”)

What this means really is that a professor of physical education and a professor of recreation can get together with any third person, maybe someone from elsewhere in the college of education, to offer this multi-disciplinary course, or we have finance, accounting and management together, or management, marketing, and industrial technology. Clearly there is not going to be a wide divergence in the “processes” practiced in these “multi-disciplinary” courses.

Another example of advertising multi-disciplinary flexibility while producing a narrower tooling is what passes for ethics at the university. UNK has courses in medical ethics, business ethics, social work ethics and just plain old ethics; the first three are taught by professors in biology, business and social work; the last, by philosophers.