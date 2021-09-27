Midlands Voices: Dialysis for the undocumented is more than a human rights issue

Recently, our hospital team participated in a distressing, yet unfortunately common discharge plan in which a patient was denied optimal care and resources based on their immigration status. In this case, we discharged a young patient with newly diagnosed End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) without securing routine outpatient dialysis.

A patient with end-stage renal disease cannot properly filter out toxins from his or her blood nor maintain electrolyte balance in the body. For these patients, dialysis is life-saving.

Because our patient was undocumented and devoid of other dialysis options, our team was forced to recommend that the patient present to the emergency room when the patient was feeling so fatigued, ill and run down that the hospital would be required to provide emergency dialysis.

As medical students on this team, who decided to pursue medicine to prevent this very injustice. We were angry, heartbroken, but most of all, lost by this poor discharge plan.