Midlands Voices: Dialysis for the undocumented is more than a human rights issue

Recently, our hospital team participated in a distressing, yet unfortunately common discharge plan in which a patient was denied optimal care and resources based on their immigration status. In this case, we discharged a young patient with newly diagnosed End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) without securing routine outpatient dialysis.
A patient with end-stage renal disease cannot properly filter out toxins from his or her blood nor maintain electrolyte balance in the body. For these patients, dialysis is life-saving.
Because our patient was undocumented and devoid of other dialysis options, our team was forced to recommend that the patient present to the emergency room when the patient was feeling so fatigued, ill and run down that the hospital would be required to provide emergency dialysis.
As medical students on this team, who decided to pursue medicine to prevent this very injustice. We were angry, heartbroken, but most of all, lost by this poor discharge plan.
For all Americans, dialysis treatment is automatically covered under Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance due to the expensive nature of the treatment. However, in all states except for 12, undocumented immigrants do not qualify for coverage with these services. Without dialysis, patients living with end-stage renal disease will die, so these patients rely on the method described above, emergency dialysis. Patients return to the ER once their condition gets to a critical status, and hospitals are required by federal law to provide this lifesaving care.
However, this current system is unsustainable, inefficient and inhumane. Nebraska should join the 12 states which provide Medicaid coverage for outpatient dialysis and specialist kidney care for these patients, rather than relying on substandard emergency care.
The negative health effects of emergency vs. scheduled dialysis has been well studied. Patients that received emergency-only dialysis had an overall lower quality of life, increased level of anxiety about their disease, and experienced more symptoms, including shortness of breath, sensation of drowning, confusion, nausea and vomiting, constipation and fatigue.
These patients spent nearly 10 times more days in the hospital, including in intensive care units. Additionally, emergency-only dialysis showed a four times higher rate of death after one year and a 14 times higher rate of death after five years compared to regular scheduled dialysis.
In addition to the detrimental effects on patients, health care workers forced to provide substandard care in the form of emergency-only dialysis experience higher burnout. In a study published in 2018, those providing care for undocumented patients reported witnessing unnecessary human suffering, leading to moral distress. Additionally, a national survey of kidney specialists found that the majority are frustrated that they are unable to provide standard dialysis to undocumented patients, especially considering that the prevalence of these patients is increasing. Physicians strive to “do no harm,” and being unable to provide scheduled dialysis directly opposes this goal.
Aside from the dangers to both patients and the health care workers that care for them, Nebraska’s current system of emergency-only dialysis is more costly. According to one study, emergency dialysis costs the health care system roughly 3-4 times as much as scheduled dialysis. An average patient, receiving scheduled dialysis three times per week, costs the health care system roughly $90,000 per year. In contrast, emergency dialysis costs $280,000 to $400,000 per year. In addition to costs to the health care system, the opportunity cost in worker hours is enormous.
In another study, 90% of undocumented individuals were employed prior to starting emergency only therapy but only 14% were able to continue once therapy began. If we expand emergency Medicaid to cover outpatient dialysis and further nephrology cares for the undocumented, not only would Nebraska taxpayers likely save money, but we would be treating the undocumented, a vital part of our state’s labor force, with dignity and respect.
The expansion of coverage in the 12 states has resulted in better care, better outcomes and cost savings to our health care system. By expanding Medicaid to cover dialysis for undocumented immigrants, Nebraska would benefit financially while health care workers would be able to provide patients optimal and dignified care.
The authors of this essay are Creighton medical students Abigail Jones, Charles D’Alessandro, Nathan Ostlie and Kaitlyn Young and attending physicians in internal medicine, Dr. Leah Strain and Dr. Theresa Townley.