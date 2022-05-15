Midlands Voices: Do Good Days brings us together to do good in every way we can

The past couple of years have challenged our community in many ways. Individuals, families and organizations have all been stretched thin in one way or another. But despite this, our community has stepped up and answered those needs.
Doing good is valued here and we can soon come together to make an even greater impact.
Do Good Days on Tuesday through Thursday asks the community to focus support on over 650 nonprofits in the metro area that have been foundational in providing not only food, clothing, housing, education and health support, but also culture, environmental stewardship and animal well-being.
The campaign is powered by SHARE Omaha, the giving platform where donors and volunteers can find the causes they are passionate about and the organizations that support them.
These organizations need to regain funds, restock shelves and reinvigorate volunteers to keep our community flourishing. Many fundraising events were still on hold last year, adding to their strain, but nonprofits across the metro didn’t slow down their work. They need support now more than ever.
Decide how you can do good this year. On Tuesday, every dollar donated is doing good right here in our community. Wish List Wednesday is your chance to purchase items needed by nonprofits to continue their programs. Volun-Thursday focuses on volunteer efforts by dozens of groups across the metro. Whether you participate in one day or all three, you can learn more and start searching for opportunities now at shareomaha.org.
Last year, the Do Good campaign’s first year, our community raised $2.5 million. Wish List Wednesday provided 1,874 items to organizations, and 1,247 people got involved on Volun-Thursday for a combined 2,885 hours of volunteerism. This year, we need your help to multiply these numbers. Let’s come together to do good in every way we can.
SHARE Omaha’s core mission is to extend and inspire philanthropy throughout the year. With a single website, shareomaha.org, local nonprofits can list their volunteer opportunities, material wish lists and financial needs so people can find and participate in the causes most important to them. SHARE Omaha’s Do Good Days is presented by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO).
Marjorie Maas is the executive director of SHARE Omaha.