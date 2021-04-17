Midlands Voices: Do Good Week is a great opportunity to help local nonprofits

We already have youth, families, individuals and businesses who are finding unique and interesting ways to share. One family has been collecting items to deliver to The Collective for Hope; the Immigrant Legal Center is holding virtual trainings to help people better understand the immigration issues; Partnership for Kids is recruiting volunteers to help mentor school-age youth both virtually or safely in person; and Iowa Western Community College is rallying people to participate in a campus-wide clean up.

There are two days devoted to cash investment during Do Good Week: New Donor Tuesday on April 20 and the crescendo of the week on Fund It Friday, April 23. Nonprofits need all sorts of support, but monetary contributions can strengthen an organization best during these times.

According to the Blackbaud Institute, giving increased nationally last year by 2%, another report wrote that the number of people giving increased by 10% and gifts of less than $250 grew by over 15%. Locally, SHARE Omaha’s #GivingTuesday402 campaign in the Omaha metro and #GivingTuesday712 in Southwest Iowa in December raised a total of $3.16 million.

Do Good Week will build on this generosity and on Omaha Community Foundation’s Omaha Gives which ended in 2020.