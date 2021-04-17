Midlands Voices: Do Good Week is a great opportunity to help local nonprofits

Everyone acknowledges that 2020 was a difficult year, but despite the extraordinary needs of the community, extraordinary responses epitomized the philanthropic spirit of the Omaha metro.
Neighbors helped seniors shovel snow, food pantries fed thousands, essential workers never stopped, youth organizations adapted to help students, and the community generously supported hundreds of these organizations financially. Omaha, Council Bluffs and surrounding areas stepped up to do good in the community every day, all year long. But the needs have not ended and organizations who are still doing incredible work need support now more than ever.
SHARE Omaha, a nonprofit organization formed two years ago, has at its core mission to extend philanthropy throughout the year. It presents a single website, SHAREomaha.org, where nonprofits in the metro area can list their volunteer opportunities, material wish lists, and financial needs. Through the SHARE Omaha website people can find, and be part of, the causes most important to them by volunteering or donating.
This year for the first time, SHARE Omaha is initiating Do Good Week April 19-24, five days brimming with opportunities for the community to share time, goods and donate to the nearly 600 participating nonprofits, all in one place — concluding with a day of celebration. Presented by First National Bank of Omaha, this is an effort where everyone can participate and find a way to give back to their community.
We already have youth, families, individuals and businesses who are finding unique and interesting ways to share. One family has been collecting items to deliver to The Collective for Hope; the Immigrant Legal Center is holding virtual trainings to help people better understand the immigration issues; Partnership for Kids is recruiting volunteers to help mentor school-age youth both virtually or safely in person; and Iowa Western Community College is rallying people to participate in a campus-wide clean up.
There are two days devoted to cash investment during Do Good Week: New Donor Tuesday on April 20 and the crescendo of the week on Fund It Friday, April 23. Nonprofits need all sorts of support, but monetary contributions can strengthen an organization best during these times.
According to the Blackbaud Institute, giving increased nationally last year by 2%, another report wrote that the number of people giving increased by 10% and gifts of less than $250 grew by over 15%. Locally, SHARE Omaha’s #GivingTuesday402 campaign in the Omaha metro and #GivingTuesday712 in Southwest Iowa in December raised a total of $3.16 million.
Do Good Week will build on this generosity and on Omaha Community Foundation’s Omaha Gives which ended in 2020.
Philanthropy is defined by a desire to promote the welfare of others. As the aforementioned statistics and so many success stories point out, the metro area has regularly shown up to support one another. Let’s rally together next week to make sure we sustain those nonprofits who do the heavy lifting when it comes to holding our community together.
SHARE Omaha invites you to participate in Do Good Week and to share all you can in the spirit of promoting the well-being of people and organizations in Omaha and southwest Iowa.
Marjorie Maas is executive director of SHARE Omaha.