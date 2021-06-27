Midlands Voices: Do not be distracted by critical race theory

During a recent congressional hearing, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, defended critical race theory. “What’s wrong with having a situational understanding,” he asked, of the relevance of race in the U.S.? Contextually, Gen. Milley understood the importance of race in the attempted Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

I have spent more than 30 years studying the ideology and construction of race, particularly as it relates to U.S. American history and culture. I majored in Black Studies as an undergraduate and made race my research area. My doctoral dissertation and post-doc research examined the effects of race on Black female beauty perceptions, specifically skin color and hair texture. As a professor, I have developed and taught courses with “race” in the title. In 30 years of researching and teaching about race, however, I have never discussed critical race theory.

The U.S. is a country where race is written into the Constitution and included in every census. Race-based policies influence every aspect of U.S. American culture and social norms. The decades-old critical race theory, which calls out systemic racism in the U.S, has been pulled off of academic shelves, dusted off and weaponized. Proponents of white privilege are using critical race theory as a distraction.