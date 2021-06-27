Midlands Voices: Do not be distracted by critical race theory

During a recent congressional hearing, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, defended critical race theory. “What’s wrong with having a situational understanding,” he asked, of the relevance of race in the U.S.? Contextually, Gen. Milley understood the importance of race in the attempted Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
I have spent more than 30 years studying the ideology and construction of race, particularly as it relates to U.S. American history and culture. I majored in Black Studies as an undergraduate and made race my research area. My doctoral dissertation and post-doc research examined the effects of race on Black female beauty perceptions, specifically skin color and hair texture. As a professor, I have developed and taught courses with “race” in the title. In 30 years of researching and teaching about race, however, I have never discussed critical race theory.
The U.S. is a country where race is written into the Constitution and included in every census. Race-based policies influence every aspect of U.S. American culture and social norms. The decades-old critical race theory, which calls out systemic racism in the U.S, has been pulled off of academic shelves, dusted off and weaponized. Proponents of white privilege are using critical race theory as a distraction.
Race was originally conceptualized in 15th century Iberian Europe as a way to distinguish Moors and Jews as the “cultural others” of Spain and Portugal. This concept of race crossed the Atlantic with Christopher Columbus and justified the rape and enslavement of Indigenous populations whom Columbus encountered in what is now the Bahamas. Race was used to justify the trans-Atlantic slave trade that imported and enslaved millions of African people throughout the western world between the 16th and 19th centuries. Following Columbus, Europeans who crossed the Atlantic used race to justify land theft, rape, pillage and the mostly disease-driven genocide of Indigenous people throughout the Americas and the Caribbean. Race-based policies, including the 1830 Indian Removal Act and the 1862 Homestead Act, entitled whites to Indigenous land.
When “illegal” European immigrants migrated to the Americas, they did not seek permission of Indigenous people. They simply came, saw and took whatever land and resources they could. Eventually, race-based immigration laws were created that favored white immigrants over all others and made Indigenous people “illegal” after the 19th century annexation of Mexican land.
Slowly, the ideology of race evolved into the social construction of race, which was backed up by a pseudoscience of race. Race as science was used to justify the degradation of Indigenous and African people on black and brown inferiority instead of white dominance and avarice.
Centuries of antebellum white privilege and white power encouraged post-Emancipation racial policies and laws that allowed 20th century white dominance, white violence and white terrorism against Black people. Race-based housing policies allowed sundown towns and structured residential segregation all across the U.S. Raced-based criminal justice systems allowed over-policing and helped create today’s prison industrial complex. Race-based policing is the difference between Black people being beaten and arrested by police while peacefully protesting police killing unarmed Black people, and white people beating Capitol police while violently breaking into the U.S. Capitol.
We ignore racism at our own peril.
We can choose to ignore centuries of race-based laws, policies and practices which have always privileged white people over black and brown people, but we cannot ignore the impact of those policies in 21st century America. As Gen. Milley understands, there is a direct connection between centuries of white privilege and white dominance, and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Instead of shutting down discussions about racial theories, let’s educate ourselves about racial histories, racial practices and racial policies which create and perpetuate systemic racism. Let’s use knowledge as power to eradicate race-based systems which necessitate those racial theories.
Cynthia L. Robinson, Ph.D., is chair of the Department of Black Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and an associate professor with UNO’s School of Communications. This essay reflects the views of the author and is not necessarily representative of the views of UNO.