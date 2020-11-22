Midlands Voices: Do your part to protect our elders and the workers who care for them

Nebraska’s 206 nursing homes and 286 assisted living facilities are filled with caring, creative, witty and wise souls who deserve our greatest respect. These residents are our parents and grandparents, as well as former teachers, neighbors and colleagues. These care settings are also workplaces for 30,000 Nebraskans, some of the most caring and dedicated people in our midst who go to work each day to serve the needs of our state’s elders. They are doing everything they can to prevent the coronavirus from spreading but, as long as transmission rates in Nebraska’s cities and towns remain high, they are fighting a losing battle. Studies by Harvard Medical School, Brown Public Health and the University of Chicago all found that the number of COVID-19 cases in a community directly correlate with the nursing home outbreaks in that community.