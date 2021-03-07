Midlands Voices: Donald Trump achieved important benefits for the US

Before the presidential election in 2016, a major question loomed large over our country’s politics: The results of the last four years speak for themselves. Under the Trump administration, before the pandemic, wages for the lowest earners grew and for the first time in recent history. The gap between the rich and the poor got smaller for the first time in decades — income inequality actually shrank.
While building up our military and national defense, the United States largely disengaged from regions in forever wars.America’s strategy focused on negotiating new trade deals and diplomacy, instead of investing astronomical sums of treasure and the precious lives of our youth in new conflicts. Peace deals were negotiated in the Middle East that experts and elites said were impossible.
Significant progress was made in securing our southern border in an attempt to control illegal immigration into the country. The primary beneficiary of this policy is the wage-earning citizens of the country. Wages did, in fact, grow — helping lift the family incomes of millions.
Virtually every major presidential candidate has campaigned on moving the U.S. embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — and once elected, promptly reneged on the promise.
So many ideas like this receive pay lip service from politicians, particularly around November of even numbered years. Very few —exceptionally few — are actually willing to deliver, and potentially pay the price with the media and elites for implementing those policies. One actually got it done, making good on his word.
Contrast this with the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, which was favored by virtually every established interest in the country and especially the media. They promised, if voters would simply reward them with power, $2,000 direct payment stimulus checks. They promised to double the minimum wage. They also promised to continue the popular Trump-administration policy of drawing down our country’s involvement in entangling foreign conflicts.
And, of course, none of that has happened — because the promises were never real. The Biden-Harris administration, in between issuing a historic number of executive orders despite having Democrat control of both houses, has walked back those central campaign pledges. The direct stimulus payments, if they ever arrive, won’t be for $2,000. The minimum wage increase proposed applies only to federal workers in the best-case scenario. They have already acted without the approval of Congress to bomb Syria and proposed troop increases in far-flung countries. In exchange for broken promises, they offer tweets and statements with a veneer of elite respectability. The current administration governs for the elites, not the common working-class citizen.
However, the last previous four years set an expectation that our government should work for the benefit of its citizens, and not for the benefit of some small coastal, elite class of individuals who control the levers of our country’s media outlets and bureaucracy. The Trump administration also set an expectation of results. People expect more than sanctimonious lectures; they expect that the people elected to represent them actually work and act to make their daily lives better.
For all the pearl clutching about President Trump’s tweets, he delivered for voters and made good on his promises to them. America is better off for President Trump and his term in office.
Ryan Hamilton, of Lincoln, is executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party. He submitted this essay to represent his personal view and not an official statement by the state party.