Midlands Voices: Donald Trump achieved important benefits for the US

Virtually every major presidential candidate has campaigned on moving the U.S. embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — and once elected, promptly reneged on the promise.

So many ideas like this receive pay lip service from politicians, particularly around November of even numbered years. Very few —exceptionally few — are actually willing to deliver, and potentially pay the price with the media and elites for implementing those policies. One actually got it done, making good on his word.

Contrast this with the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, which was favored by virtually every established interest in the country and especially the media. They promised, if voters would simply reward them with power, $2,000 direct payment stimulus checks. They promised to double the minimum wage. They also promised to continue the popular Trump-administration policy of drawing down our country’s involvement in entangling foreign conflicts.