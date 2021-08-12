Midlands Voices: Don't politicize the teaching of history

As students in K-12 schools are trying to make sense of the enormous issues of the day — from a global pandemic to ongoing issues of racial inequities and police brutality — they need factual historical information. This is precisely why educators across the country are deeply concerned about efforts in many states, including Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas, to regulate the teaching of so-called “divisive concepts” or “critical race theory” (CRT).
Our history is full of tragic events that encapsulate systemic violence and injustice — from slavery and Jim Crow to the Holocaust and other genocides — and we must help students learn from them.
The excuse given by those who are pushing these bills is that such historically accurate lessons might cause white students “discomfort.” It is a reality in education that some events taught may cause discomfort and yet, at the same time, educators know that a comprehensive, well-rounded education requires an accurate understanding of those subjects taught with reasonable sensitivity, multiple perspectives, accuracy and age-appropriateness.
Bans on divisive concepts and CRT would not only include a redaction of information from our history books, but many of these efforts also would wholly eliminate or substantially constrict standardized anti-bias and anti-hate educational programs which have been in American schools for decades. We should be teaching young people to challenge not only their own biases, but also biases they see in others and in our society. These are themes that should carry through their education from their formative years through more advanced schooling.
We can and should teach students how to handle hate, and our nation’s undeniable history, without politicizing the process. If you support your schools, your teachers and your precious children, trust in your educator’s skills to teach and discern facts in a nurturing environment that brings historical facts and the feelings surrounding that learning into an objective understanding.
This is what ADL believes and will continue to stand behind, and there is no amount of misguided discourse or critique that can change that.
Gary Nachman is regional director of the Plains States regional office, based in Omaha, of ADL (the Anti-Defamation League).