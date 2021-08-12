Midlands Voices: Don't politicize the teaching of history

As students in K-12 schools are trying to make sense of the enormous issues of the day — from a global pandemic to ongoing issues of racial inequities and police brutality — they need factual historical information. This is precisely why educators across the country are deeply concerned about efforts in many states, including Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas, to regulate the teaching of so-called “divisive concepts” or “critical race theory” (CRT).

Our history is full of tragic events that encapsulate systemic violence and injustice — from slavery and Jim Crow to the Holocaust and other genocides — and we must help students learn from them.

The excuse given by those who are pushing these bills is that such historically accurate lessons might cause white students “discomfort.” It is a reality in education that some events taught may cause discomfort and yet, at the same time, educators know that a comprehensive, well-rounded education requires an accurate understanding of those subjects taught with reasonable sensitivity, multiple perspectives, accuracy and age-appropriateness.