May is graduation season, and this weekend I had the distinct honor of addressing our newest University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates. As chancellor, I have led 21 commencement ceremonies over seven years, but nothing compared to the privilege of speaking to these amazing scholars as they enter exciting new chapters of their lives, while looking back on all that UNL means to me and my family as I prepare to retire.

UNL is so many things. The flagship of our 154-year proud University of Nebraska system. Nebraska’s Land-Grant university — committed to providing access to the power of higher education and impacting the state through our deep engagement in all 93 counties. Our state’s only Carnegie R-1 comprehensive research-intensive institution. Our discoveries and innovations have improved the lives and livelihoods of Nebraskans for generations and our researchers make a mark nationally and globally.

To me — it’s the place where I earned my cherished Ph.D. in animal science. It’s where I met my wife and where she earned two degrees. And we have been blessed to watch each of our four children cross that stage with their degrees in hand. UNL has been the foundation of our family for more than 36 years.

In my remarks to our graduates, I recalled the legacy of Sam Foltz, an outstanding Husker and Nebraskan. Sam was a farm kid from Greeley who came to UNL to study agronomy and became a heralded punter and team captain on the Husker football team. We lost Sam in a tragic car accident in 2016.

Sam’s words, his “credo”, are simple, but profound. And they are highly instructive for all of us: Dream big. Work hard. Stay humble.

Dream big. More than words, this is a call to action, a mindset to live by. Anything is possible if we have the courage to imagine it, to visualize it, and to work towards it. These words remind us that life will not always be easy, that the road ahead may be filled with obstacles and challenges, but that with determination, courage, and commitment you can achieve any dream.

Nebraskans dreamed extremely big more than 150 years ago when they created the charter for the University of Nebraska. Today, we are very fortunate to have one of the leading Land-Grant universities in the country, an international leader in research in agriculture, food and life sciences, high-energy physics, materials science, early childhood, digital humanities and many more fields.

Nebraska’s research and discovery enterprise continues to dream big and grow, as it must, to meet the future needs of its home state. I have been inspired to see in each of the past 11 years, including those years in the height of the pandemic, UNL faculty set new records in research expenditures, with $341 million in 2022 — an increase of over 15% since 2016.

Word hard. Any one of our four children will tell you these two words are heard more than any other. I learned them from my salt-of-the-earth parents and they are a way of life. They remind us that success is not guaranteed, inevitable, entitled or handed to us on a silver platter, but must be earned through dedication, discipline, and a willingness to push ourselves beyond our limits — with that work focused on sowing good in the world.

Nebraskans know what it means to work hard, and I am so proud of how hard my UNL colleagues work to help Husker students earn their degree. Your Land-Grant university is achieving success in graduation rates never achieved before — with record graduation totals in four of the past six years, including this year. We’ve also seen our four-year graduation rate go up every year, with the highest career placement rates ever for our graduates.

Stay humble. Contrary to what the world would like us to believe, true greatness is not measured by our worldly accomplishments, by material wealth, by power or prestige, or privilege, but by our ability to connect with, empathize with and serve others while sowing good in the world.

I contend that a university staying humble means judging success not based on how selectively it can admit students, but instead by providing greater access and support. Access to the highest quality, world-class education has always been the premier hallmark of the Land-Grant mission, and it means Nebraskans have access to a university where they can take their big dreams and work to make them come true.

Today, UNL provides the highest access — with the most affordable tuition and lowest student debt — among several land-grants in the Big Ten Conference. I am living proof that anything is possible for a first-generation student, and I am proud of our leadership in delivering access and support to all our students, including the nearly 25% who are first-generation students.

It is truly amazing what can be accomplished when you dream big, work hard, and stay humble, all while sowing good in the world. I purposefully added this “qualifier” to each of Sam’s truths. “Sowing good” is not altruistic or idealistic; it really matters. It matters to the work we do; it matters to our relationships with our friends and family; and it matters when we have an opportunity to reflect on the impact we’re making on the world.

Before I assumed the role of UNL chancellor, I could only dream that I would ever have the chance to give back to a such great university that has given so much to me personally, to my family, to literally hundreds of thousands of alumni around the world. And, indeed, to all of the nearly two million people of the state of Nebraska past, present, and future.

I will soon “commence” to a new phase of life beyond the role of UNL chancellor. But I will never stop cheering for all that is possible through Nebraska’s Land-Grant university and all the immeasurable good it continues to sow for our state.

And, as I challenged our graduates to do throughout their lives based on the incredible foundation of their Nebraska education, I hope I have sown some good in the world.