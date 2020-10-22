Midlands Voices: Ducks Unlimited supports Nebraska discussions on conservation

Ducks Unlimited is glad to see the Nebraska Environmental Trust holding roundtable meetings across the state to gather feedback on the trust’s categories of funding. The roundtable meetings, held every five years, are an important part of the Trust’s operation, providing the public an opportunity to participate in a process, which provides input on the Trust’s work. These conversations are particularly timely and topical, given the upcoming hunting seasons. Nebraska is more than 97% privately owned, and obtaining access to private lands is one of the major challenges facing today’s hunters.
As an outdoors person, I know the amount of habitat Nebraska has lost over the years and the effect it has had on wildlife and people — Nebraska has lost 98% of its tallgrass prairie and nearly 50% of its wetlands. As a state, we host millions of migrating birds on their spring and fall journeys. This great migration fuels our economy, as out-of-state birders, hunters and others come to Nebraska to be a part of the yearly spectacle. Restoring habitat also helps Nebraskans by providing more access for outdoor activities.
At the same time, wetlands and grasslands keep our water clean as it filters out impurities before they reach our rivers, lakes and drinking faucets. For the health and well-being of Nebraska’s wildlife, citizens and communities, we hope the Environmental Trust will continue to focus its grants on projects that conserve, enhance and restore Nebraska’s natural environment.
Ducks Unlimited and other Nebraska conservation partners have worked closely with the trust for more than 25 years to conserve more than 150,000 acres of Nebraska habitat. The amount of habitat conservation our organization and others have completed would not have been possible without the Nebraska Environmental Trust as a partner. The current funding categories have worked well to facilitate conservation in Nebraska. DU is participating in the roundtable meetings and appreciates the opportunity to comment.
Michael Dudzinski, a resident of the Elkhorn area, is Ducks Unlimited Nebraska volunteer state chairman.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!