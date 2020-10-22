Midlands Voices: Ducks Unlimited supports Nebraska discussions on conservation

Ducks Unlimited is glad to see the Nebraska Environmental Trust holding roundtable meetings across the state to gather feedback on the trust’s categories of funding. The roundtable meetings, held every five years, are an important part of the Trust’s operation, providing the public an opportunity to participate in a process, which provides input on the Trust’s work. These conversations are particularly timely and topical, given the upcoming hunting seasons. Nebraska is more than 97% privately owned, and obtaining access to private lands is one of the major challenges facing today’s hunters.

As an outdoors person, I know the amount of habitat Nebraska has lost over the years and the effect it has had on wildlife and people — Nebraska has lost 98% of its tallgrass prairie and nearly 50% of its wetlands. As a state, we host millions of migrating birds on their spring and fall journeys. This great migration fuels our economy, as out-of-state birders, hunters and others come to Nebraska to be a part of the yearly spectacle. Restoring habitat also helps Nebraskans by providing more access for outdoor activities.