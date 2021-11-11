Midlands Voices: Each of us must ensure that veterans' sacrifices were worthwhile

The course of our nation has been shaped by millions of Americans who stepped forward to defend our borders, Constitution and way of life. These men and women were ordinary people — until they heard the call of duty and answered it. Their service and sacrifice made this nation the hallmark for freedom, lighthouse for the oppressed, and standard for democracies everywhere. However, while their military service may have been four, 10 or even 30 years, the sacrifice of our veterans continues. For example:
Veterans represent only 6% of the U.S. population, yet they make up 20% of our homeless.
Veterans are significantly more likely to suffer chronic pain than non-veterans, and a veteran’s life expectancy is fully one to two years shorter on average.
Veterans are much more likely to be diagnosed with substance use disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.
The suicide rate among veterans is double that of non-veterans. Approximately 20 veterans per day die by suicide.
The very people who answered the call to serve both live shorter lives and have a lower quality of life than those they served. Our veterans paid a dear price to guarantee our freedom, and now each of us must ensure their sacrifice was worthwhile. Voting in elections and speaking out against injustice are the minimum expected from us — we must do more. We must fight against the disinformation our adversaries are using to sow division and discord among us. Our enemies hope to discredit democracy and watch America implode. Each of us can, and must, do two things to combat disinformation.
First, think critically. Do not ingest curated information handed to you and accept it at face value. Proactively seek alternative sources and differing viewpoints even when it makes you uncomfortable … especially when it makes you uncomfortable. In many countries, people do not have this obligation because information is not free. The state controls information and political dissidents are routinely jailed — or worse. Do not let our adversaries use our hard-fought, free access to information against us.
Second, practice civil discourse. By all means engage in robust conversation, but with a goal toward appreciating diverse thought and opinion rather than simply to confirm your own biases. Also, the issues of the day can be emotional, but emotions cloud our thinking and prevent us from listening. Yet it is imperative that we listen more, and for understanding, rather than only to formulate our counterargument. Our veterans fought for our free speech. Do not let careless and thoughtless speech destroy our nation and render the sacrifices of our veterans useless.
Critical thinking and civil discourse are important things each of us can do to strengthen our democracy. I also ask you to support our veterans directly. The Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion and others that advocate for veterans could use your help. Additionally, support legislation to help veterans. For example, veterans today who have a disability rating between 10% and 50% do not receive compensation. Legislation to fix this has been circulating through Congress for many years without success. Our veterans make up a small minority of our population, so we need you to fight for us. Pick up a pen or turn to a keyboard and write your members of Congress.
Veterans Day is not just a day for veterans — but for all Americans. A day for each of us to renew our commitment to actively protecting our freedom and the freedom of future generations. Even if you are unable to support veterans directly, you can strengthen our nation by thinking critically and engaging in civil discourse. Thank you for honoring our veterans today. Let us still honor them tomorrow and every day — by living up to the freedom they protected and ensuring their service and sacrifice is worth it.
God bless you, God bless our veterans, and God bless the United States of America.
Cmdr. Terry L. Buckman, Ed.D., of Omaha is retired from the U.S. Navy.