Midlands Voices: Each of us must ensure that veterans' sacrifices were worthwhile

First, think critically. Do not ingest curated information handed to you and accept it at face value. Proactively seek alternative sources and differing viewpoints even when it makes you uncomfortable … especially when it makes you uncomfortable. In many countries, people do not have this obligation because information is not free. The state controls information and political dissidents are routinely jailed — or worse. Do not let our adversaries use our hard-fought, free access to information against us.

Second, practice civil discourse. By all means engage in robust conversation, but with a goal toward appreciating diverse thought and opinion rather than simply to confirm your own biases. Also, the issues of the day can be emotional, but emotions cloud our thinking and prevent us from listening. Yet it is imperative that we listen more, and for understanding, rather than only to formulate our counterargument. Our veterans fought for our free speech. Do not let careless and thoughtless speech destroy our nation and render the sacrifices of our veterans useless.