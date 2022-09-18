Midlands Voices: Ecological economics and a response to Nebraska Treasurer John Murante

I invite Nebraska Treasurer John Murante to consider the Catholic Church’s teaching in regards to climate change and attend a related upcoming free, public event at Creighton University.

Fossil fuel divestment is a form of “Environmental, Social and Governance” (ESG) investing. ESG says investors should consider moral principles and refuse to purchase companies that obviously harm people and planet. ESG investors are increasingly divesting from fossil fuel corporations in response to the moral dimensions of climate change.

The effects of climate change — including drought, food and water stresses, and rising sea levels — are already hurting and killing people, especially the poor who have done least to cause this crisis. Since at least Saint John Paul II’s 1990 World Day of Peace Message, the Catholic Church has explicitly recognized climate change as a moral issue.

To avoid rapidly accelerating climate change, the Nobel Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns humanity must limit global warming to 1.5-degrees Celsius. To have at least a 50% chance of reaching this goal, scholars in the discipline-leading journal Nature calculate that globally “nearly 60% of oil and fossil methane gas, and 90% of coal must remain unextracted.”

To protect their profits, fossil fuel corporations have a well-documented history of ignoring such science, confusing the public, and lobbying against clean energy policies. Many people find these practices unethical. Many ESG investors thus call for divestment from fossil fuels and investment in climate-conscious companies.

Murante says these climate conscious ESG investors are “extremist global elites.” This implies investors should only care about profit. The Catholic Church disagrees.

Pope Benedict XVI emphasizes that “every economic decision has a moral consequence” which all must consider. He also observes, “It is not hard to see that environmental degradation is often due to the lack of far-sighted official policies or to the pursuit of myopic economic interests.” Saint John Paul II calls this narrow pursuit of immediate profit “an ‘idolatry’ of the market.”

To avoid this idolatry, Pope Benedict XVI stresses, “When making use of natural resources, we should be concerned for their protection and consider the cost entailed — environmentally and socially — as an essential part of the overall expenses incurred.”

The Church thus calls for “ecological economics” that incorporates ethical concerns into assessments of which companies to support. In particular, the Vatican and U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops support discerning fossil fuel divestment and encourage values-based investment in companies committed to address climate change. In other words, the Church calls for the sort of ethical, climate-conscious ESG investing that Murante disparages and works to penalize in other states.

So far, Murante has not penalized climate-conscious banks in Nebraska. This is good for our economy. As the world follows science and rapidly shifts to clean energy, fossil fuel investments are increasingly risky and likely to incur devaluation. Barring divested entities from government contracts would, by default, compel our state to contract with institutions invested in fossil fuels and exposed to excess financial risk. This is not in our state’s interest.

Even if he supports penalizing those who practice ethical, climate conscious investing, Murante’s fiduciary responsibility to Nebraska should prevent him from doing that here.

To further consider these topics, I invite the treasurer and all readers to a free public lecture on Sept. 20 at Creighton University (7 p.m., Harper Center Room 2046, 602 N. 20th St.). The event, “‘Idolatry’ of the Market,” features Anthony Annett, Ph.D., an economist at Fordham University, Climate Change and Sustainable Development advisor at the Earth Institute (Columbia University), former speechwriter at the International Monetary Foundation, and former informal Vatican consultant. Annett will describe how values-based, “ecological economics” that considers more than profit is essential to morality which applies to all who inhabit our common home.